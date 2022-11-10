OK Magazine
50 Cent Goes On Rampage Against 'Grandma' Madonna: 'Like A Virgin At 64'

By:

Nov. 10 2022, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

50 Cent is clearly not a Madonna fan. The rapper rehashed his infamous feud with the queen of pop by taking to Instagram on Monday, November 7, to post a screenshot of a news article taking aim at Madonna's latest racy look.

"👀I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh**! like a virgin at 64. LOL #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi," 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, said under the shot of the headlines, which stated the Evita actress was using “rap music for clout,” calling it “pathetic” and “disturb[ing].”

Fans in the comments section appeared to agree with the Power star, with one user writing, “What happened to her face 👽 whole legacy down the drain 😂😂😂😂,” and another chiming in to add, “Yeah something isn’t right with her."

However, this is not the first time 50 Cent has shaded Madonna. “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please,” he captioned a risqué photo of the "Like A Virgin" artist in June.

Despite all of the music producer's nasty comments, Madonna has quite a few things to say herself when he first began attacking her online last year. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” she captioned an December 2021 Instagram Story selfie of the two of them from the early 2000's. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

50 Cent has not been the only person to be in a public feud with the superstar. Madonna's loyal fans went after her after they claimed she was "queer baiting" after she seemingly came out in a recent TikTok.

"Madonna queer baiting for relevance in 2022 is not something I expected," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Madonna is not gay. She just wants attention."

"They [are] doing this to reignite their career, attention seeking. Madonna is not gay and never was," another user added of Madonna's behavior.

