50 Cent Goes On Rampage Against 'Grandma' Madonna: 'Like A Virgin At 64'

Fans in the comments section appeared to agree with the Power star, with one user writing, “What happened to her face 👽 whole legacy down the drain 😂😂😂😂,” and another chiming in to add, “Yeah something isn’t right with her."

However, this is not the first time 50 Cent has shaded Madonna. “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please,” he captioned a risqué photo of the "Like A Virgin" artist in June.