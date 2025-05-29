'Shocking' Reveal: Kash Patel Promises to Spill More About FBI's Role in January 6th Capitol Riots

During his interview with Baier, Patel confirmed that they are finalizing a "shocking" report that aims to clarify the extent of the FBI's presence in and around the Capitol on January 6.

The preliminary findings have already attracted substantial attention, as the narrative surrounding the FBI's involvement has been a contentious subject for years.

Patel acknowledged the widespread scepticism surrounding the events of that day, particularly regarding “whether or not there were FBI sources, not agents, sources on the ground during January 6.”

He is confident that his upcoming report will definitely address those questions. "And I told you I would get you the definitive answer to that and we have," he remarked. "I will tell you this answer will surprise and shock people because of what past FBI leaders have said about it."