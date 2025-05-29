'Shocking' Reveal: Kash Patel Promises to Spill More About FBI's Role in January 6th Capitol Riots
Kash Patel, the former Deputy National Security Advisor and a close associate of Donald Trump, has issued a bold promise regarding upcoming revelations about the FBI’s involvement during the January 6th Capitol riots.
The Director of the FBI told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that Americans should brace themselves for information that will “surprise and shock” them, marking a new chapter in the ongoing political scrutiny surrounding the attempted insurrection.
Patel Teases a Bombshell
During his interview with Baier, Patel confirmed that they are finalizing a "shocking" report that aims to clarify the extent of the FBI's presence in and around the Capitol on January 6.
The preliminary findings have already attracted substantial attention, as the narrative surrounding the FBI's involvement has been a contentious subject for years.
Patel acknowledged the widespread scepticism surrounding the events of that day, particularly regarding “whether or not there were FBI sources, not agents, sources on the ground during January 6.”
He is confident that his upcoming report will definitely address those questions. "And I told you I would get you the definitive answer to that and we have," he remarked. "I will tell you this answer will surprise and shock people because of what past FBI leaders have said about it."
The FBI's Involvement
Former FBI Director Christopher Wray had previously faced pointed questions from Congress concerning the agency's activities during the insurrection.
Patel noted how Wray eventually admitted to Congress that there were 26 FBI confidential human sources operating in and around the Capitol on that fateful day, albeit asserting that no actual agents were present.
Baier pressed Patel for additional details on the emerging findings, highlighting the potential implications of the information being withheld from the public.
"I can say that’s definitely a piece of the truth," Patel told the Fox News host, emphasizing that the lengthy time it took for Wray to acknowledge the presence of informants was unacceptable. "Why it took a ton of time in questioning in Congress for the director to get that point is what I’m trying to eliminate from the FBI."
The Whole Picture
Continuing his line of questioning, Baier sought clarity on whether there could be more information regarding FBI sources present that day. Patel's response left the door open and hinted that the American people will eventually receive a broader perspective on the events of January 6 through their investigations.
“And eventually everybody is going to know the whole picture?” Baier queried.
"Yeah. Because the American people deserve that,” Patel emphasized, asserting the necessity for transparency.