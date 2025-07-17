Who Is Andy Byron? 5 Things to Know About the Astronomer CEO Caught at the Coldplay Concert Having an Affair With His Coworker

Andy Byron was enjoying a Coldplay concert when his affair with Kristin Cabot was exposed, and social media users want to learn more about the Astronomer CEO.

After the moment went viral, it was revealed that both parties were married, and fans are curious to know all about Byron.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was enjoying a Coldplay concert on July 16 with his arms wrapped around his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot , when cameras caught the sweet moment on the jumbotron.

During Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on July 15, frontman Chris Martin interacted with the crowd after kiss cameras zoomed in on a middle-aged couple who didn’t want to be seen.

NEW: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron apologizes after he was caught cheating on his wife at Coldplay concert, says it's "troubling" that a "private moment became public without my consent." pic.twitter.com/y5flPMoUVz

The pair — later identified as Byron and Cabot — were initially embracing, with Byron hugging Cabot from behind. But once the camera found them, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of the shot.

Byron is a Providence College grad who has worked at various tech positions over the years, per his now-deleted LinkedIn page.

This is a TERRIBLE statement. PR 101: Don’t cast blame on anyone but yourself. Also, YOU WERE IN PUBLIC. Finally, quoting a Coldplay song “as a friend once sang” is SO douchey. 💣 https://t.co/jslRwCrq4t

More than a year after his hiring, Cabot was hired as the company’s Chief People Officer, and he gushed about her in a November 2024 press release.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he said in a statement. “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Byron’s wife, Megan Byron, reportedly deleted her social media profiles after she received numerous messages from people commenting on her Facebook account, according to multiple reports.

Andy later released a statement on July 17.

“I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused. What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage,” the message began. “I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”

“This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I’m taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process. I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle,” he added.