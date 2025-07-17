or
Who Is Andy Byron? 5 Things to Know About the Astronomer CEO Caught at the Coldplay Concert Having an Affair With His Coworker

Photo of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.
Source: @instaagraace/TikTok

Andy Byron was enjoying a Coldplay concert when his affair with Kristin Cabot was exposed, and social media users want to learn more about the Astronomer CEO.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was enjoying a Coldplay concert on July 16 with his arms wrapped around his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, when cameras caught the sweet moment on the jumbotron.

After the moment went viral, it was revealed that both parties were married, and fans are curious to know all about Byron.

What Happened at the Coldplay Concert?

photo of Chris Martin caught two concertgoers in an awkward moment.
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin caught two concertgoers in an awkward moment.

During Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on July 15, frontman Chris Martin interacted with the crowd after kiss cameras zoomed in on a middle-aged couple who didn’t want to be seen.

Andy Byron and Meg Cabot Didn't Want to Be Spotted By Cameras

image of Andy Byron and Meg Cabot ducked from cameras as soon as they were spotted.
Source: MEGA

Andy Byron and Meg Cabot ducked from cameras as soon as they were spotted.

The pair — later identified as Byron and Cabot — were initially embracing, with Byron hugging Cabot from behind. But once the camera found them, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of the shot.

5 Things to Know About Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

image of Andy Byron has worked in various tech positions over the years.
Source: MEGA

Andy Byron has worked in various tech positions over the years.

Byron is a Providence College grad who has worked at various tech positions over the years, per his now-deleted LinkedIn page.

He’s worked at Astronomer since July 2023.

Andy Byron Has Worked at Astronomer Since July 2023

image of Andy Byron and Meg Cabot worked together since November 2024.
Source: @instaagraace/TikTok

Andy Byron and Meg Cabot worked together since November 2024.

More than a year after his hiring, Cabot was hired as the company’s Chief People Officer, and he gushed about her in a November 2024 press release.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he said in a statement. “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Byron’s wife, Megan Byron, reportedly deleted her social media profiles after she received numerous messages from people commenting on her Facebook account, according to multiple reports.

Andy later released a statement on July 17.

“I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused. What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage,” the message began. “I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”

“This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I’m taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process. I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle,” he added.

