Who Is Ellie Goulding's Boyfriend? 6 Things to Know About Actor Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding's Boyfriend Grew Up in Utah

Source: @beauminniear/Instagram Ellie Goulding is currently dating actor Beau Minniear.

Following her split from Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding has found love again with Beau Minniear. The actor, 28, grew up on a ranch outside Park City, Utah, where he was "surrounded by nature and animals that [his] dad would get on Craigslist for really cheap," per an August 2023 interview with Behind the Blinds. Minniear moved to Los Angeles when he was 18 and then relocated to New York full-time in April 2023. "In other places, being alone can be pretty loud. But here, you're just walking around and you might end up at a jazz club that has five people in it," he said of The Big Apple. "And then, the streets are filled with music and so many smells. Maybe because I'm still fresh, even riding the subway feels romantic! Being alone here has its own power, so I'm really riding a high of exploring this place solo."

Beau Minniear Is an Actor

Source: @beauminniear/Instagram Beau Minniear has more than 10 acting credits.

According to Minniear's IMDb page, he has starred in several shorts, TV series and films over the past few years, including 2014's It's Time, 2017's Apartment Haunting and 2018's Mistake. He also appeared in 2021's Night at the Eagle Inn, 2024's Everybody Wins and 2025's Bad Haircut. Minniear promoted the Kyle Misak-directed flick on Instagram in October 2024, writing, "Private test screenings for Bad Haircut. Love this team and loved playing Sonny ⚡️." When asked what made him pursue acting, he told Behind the Blinds that his journey began after meeting Jordan Chappelle, an acting coach in Los Angeles. "I first realized that the director-actor relationship is something that I crave, can listen to, and that I see this environment as a safe space for me to explore the emotions that I used to get in trouble for without the repercussions and the shame and the guilt. So yeah, it's been an evolving process," he shared. Minniear added, "I think that, as an artist, you're constantly learning and constantly letting go. Acting is always a new experience. And I don't have a hold on the process itself – it just feels like something that I have to breathe in and take with where I am in my life at the time."

Beau Minniear Has Been Linked to Ellie Goulding Since July 2025

Source: MEGA; @beauminniear/Instagram Beau Minniear posted a steamy photo of Ellie Goulding on Instagram.

Minniear sparked dating rumors with the "How Long Will I Love You" hitmaker in July. The same month, he seemingly confirmed their romance by including a racy photo of Goulding lying nude in bed in an Instagram photoset.

Beau Minniear and Ellie Goulding Went Public With Their Relationship in September 2025

Source: MEGA; @beauminniear/Instagram Ellie Goulding was previously married to Caspar Jopling.

Minniear and Goulding were first seen together in public in September. In the photos shared by The Sun, the couple enjoyed a stroll in London months after the dating buzz first surfaced. "Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art," a source said at the time. "They've been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple."

Beau Minniear Starred in Ellie Goulding's Raunchy Music Video

Source: Ellie Goulding/YouTube Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling announced their separation in February 2024.

Goulding unveiled the risqué music video for her latest track, "Destiny," on YouTube, featuring her hunky boyfriend, whose face is partially obscured throughout the clip. In one part, the "Burn" songstress points her camera at her topless lover before climbing on top of him. Another moment shows her gliding her hands over Minniear's ripped torso.

Beau Minniear and Ellie Goulding Are Expecting Their First Baby

Source: MEGA; @beauminniear/Instagram Ellie Goulding shares a son with Caspar Jopling.