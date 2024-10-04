Single Ellie Goulding, 37, Shows Off Her Curves in Black Corseted Gown Following Her Split From Caspar Jopling: Photos
Ellie Goulding is showing ex Caspar Jopling what he’s missing!
On Thursday, October 3, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer, 37, stunned in a sheer black gown while attending the Chiltern Firehouse 10th anniversary party in London.
Goulding showed off her curves in the corseted gown, which featured a large slit in the skirt. Additionally, the star — who was joined by pals Sienna Miller and Lily Allen — wore a black lace masquerade mask, her hair in loose waves and a glowing makeup look.
The big night out for the mother-of-one came after she and Jopling announced their split in February 2024.
After four years together, the couple — who share son Arthur, 3 — revealed they are calling it quits via Instagram.
"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," the “Lights” songstress wrote at the time. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won't be commenting further. Thank you."
The 32-year-old shared a similar sentiment in his social media message.
“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” he began. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”
Jopling continued: “Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise, we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy.”
Back in March, rumors swirled that Goulding may have found a new man after she was spotted in the same car leaving a pre-Oscars party with Lenny Kravitz, 59.
“They’ve known each other for many years,” an insider claimed. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”
“There’s no official word from Lenny or Ellie on whether they’re hooking up, but everyone is here for it,” the source noted. “They make a great couple.”
The duo has not been spotted together since, seemingly debunking the romance rumors.