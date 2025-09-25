Ellie Goulding’s New Boyfriend Beau Minniear Posts Racy Photo of Her in Bed

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding is hot and unbothered. The "Lights" singer, 38, bared her naked body underneath bed sheets in a photo published by her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, earlier this summer. The sultry social media share comes as a romance heats up between Goulding's ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, and actress Olivia Wilde.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @beauminniear/Instagram Ellie Goulding is currently dating Beau Minniear.

In Minniear's Instagram carousel, the musician appeared to be fully nude in bed as she caressed herself. The photo was one of many included in the photo dump recapping his summer. "Banditi," he captioned the post. The couple continued to get cozy on September 4, as they were seen taking a casual stroll through London with Minniear's hand wrapped around his woman's waist. "Ellie is into Beau, and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art," an insider dished in July. "They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's Divorce

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding was married to Caspar Jopling for four years.

Goulding was previously married to Jopling, with whom she shares son, Arthur, 4. The duo split in February 2024 after four years of marriage. "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding shares a son with Caspar Jopling.

The art dealer posted his own statement on social media as well, writing, "Hi people — hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago." Caspar continued, "Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this — and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy."

Caspar Jopling Is Rumored to Be Dating Olivia Wilde

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding's ex-husband was photographed kissing Olivia Wilde.