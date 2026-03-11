Chelsea Handler Unveils Relationship With 'Hot' Mystery Boyfriend as She Shares Loved-Up Snaps From Istanbul

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler is betting on her new beau. The Chelsea Lately alum, 51, debuted her relationship with an undisclosed man in a series of vacation snaps from Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, March 10. Handler cuddled up to her boyfriend as they explored local sights and architecture. In one photo, the duo was all smiles as they “cheersed” Aperol spritzes by the water.

“I swung by Istanbul after Finland to check out what goes down during Ramadan. What a city,” she captioned her photo dump. “If I retained 50% of what I learned about the Byzantine, Ottoman, and Arabian Empires, I am much more knowledgeable than when I left. What a gorgeous, history-filled trip with a nice injection of my signature nonsense. See you in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati this weekend. I like to get around.” Fans were less focused on Handler’s sightseeing and more interested in her hard launch. “Wait your partner is hot as h---, who the h--- is he? Good for you 🔥👏,” one user gushed, while another exclaimed, “You look happy and in love.” A third wrote, “I like ur arm candy 🍭.”

How Did Chelsea Handler Meet Her Boyfriend?

Handler previously revealed she unexpectedly met her boyfriend at a casino in Las Vegas, Nev., last November. "It's a cute story," she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's “Radio Andy.” "I have a residency in Vegas, right? I play at the Cosmo. After my show, I take everyone gambling and I provide the money for everybody. Because if I'm going to force you to gamble, you can gamble with my money." The blonde beauty lost thousands of dollars her friends let her borrow, so she went back to the casino later to try and win it back. "I sit down next to a guy," she recalled. "He's got a big cowboy hat on and he's got thousands of dollars of chips. I was like, 'Hey, I need to borrow a couple thousand dollars, sir.'"

The duo wound up having a great time together and exchanged numbers afterward. "I get all these texts from this guy the next day, and he's like, 'That was such a vibe. You're so fun. I want to hang out again," Handler explained. “He goes, 'You seem like a great adventure and I'm in the mood for some adventure in my life.'"

