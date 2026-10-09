Who Is Chris Hansen? 5 Things to Know About the TV Journalist Behind Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' Role

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Chris Hansen's headline-making career is the focus of A24's new film, Primetime. Starring Robert Pattinson, Primetime was loosely based on the To Catch a Predator former host's rise in the industry as he "sets out to make television history" in 2006. The Lance Oppenheim-directed film also starred Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine. Following Primetime's September 25 release, here's everything to know about Hansen's life and television career that inspired the film.

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Chris Hansen Is From Michigan

Source: Chris Hansen/YouTube Robert Pattinson played Chris Hansen in the A24 psychological thriller film.

Hansen was born in Lansing, Mich., on September 13, 1959, but grew up in the northern Detroit suburbs, according to Phi Delta Theta. After graduating from Brother Rice High School, he earned a bachelor's degree in telecommunications from Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences in 1981. He recalled in an interview that his interest in investigative reporting began at age 14, when he watched FBI agents and police investigate the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa on July 30, 1975.

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Chris Hansen Is a TV Presenter and Journalist

Source: Chris Hansen/YouTube 'Primetime' premiered in the U.S. on September 25.

Hansen began working as a reporter for Lansing NBC affiliate WILX in 1981, during his senior year at Michigan State University. He then reported for radio stations and newspapers in Michigan before joining NBC News in 1993 as a correspondent for the news magazine Now with Tom Brokaw and Katie Couric. During that period, he covered major events, including the September 11 attacks and the Oklahoma City bombing. Hansen later became a correspondent for Dateline NBC and gained national recognition as the host of To Catch a Predator from 2004 to 2007. After leaving NBC in 2013 after two decades with the network, he continued working in investigative and true crime television through projects including Killer Instinct, Crime Watch Daily (Hansen vs. Predator segment) and Takedown with Chris Hansen. He has also hosted the "Predators I've Caught" podcast since 2020. Throughout his career, Hansen has earned numerous honors, including 10 Emmy Awards and five Edward R. Murrow Awards. He has also received three Clarion Awards, as well as honors from the National Press Club, the Overseas Press Club, Investigative Reporters and Editors and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. In 2015, the KidSafe Foundation named him the Child Advocate of the Year Award for his work raising awareness about online predators.

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Chris Hansen Was Arrested for Larceny in 2019

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Source: MEGA The case was later resolved.

In January 2019, the former NBC News correspondent was arrested in connection with a $13,000 bounced check. According to NBC News, he turned himself in to the Stamford Police Department in Connecticut after authorities alleged he had failed to pay a local vendor for promotional merchandise he had purchased in 2017. He was charged with issuing a bad check before being released without bond. Hansen was hit with another arrest warrant in Michigan in 2021 after failing to respond to a subpoena in a s-- trafficking case. "The court matter in Shiawasse Co, Mi today resulted from a predator investigation there. Defense lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation. There was miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!" he explained in a statement at the time.

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Chris Hansen Has Been Married Twice

Source: MEGA Chris Hansen's first wife filed for divorce before his 2019 arrest.

The TV presenter was married to his first wife, Mary Joan Hansen, from 1989 until their divorce was finalized in 2020. The former couple shares two children. As reported by RadarOnline.com, Mary Joan filed for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage on June 5, 2018, claiming the "marriage has broken down irretrievably." After finalizing the divorce, Chris proposed to Gabrielle Gagnon in December 2020 and married her in a 2021 ceremony.

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Chris Hansen Is Portrayed in A24's New Robert Pattinson-Starring Film

Source: MEGA Chris Hansen responded to the film's portrayal of him.