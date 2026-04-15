Who Is Clavicular? 5 Things to Know About the 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Hospitalized After an Apparent Drug Overdose

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Clavicular Is an Online Streamer and Influencer

Source: @clavicular0/Instagram Clavicular is a 'looksmaxxing' livestreamer.

Clavicular has moved beyond niche circles amid a string of high-profile controversies. Born on December 17, 2005, Clavicular — whose real name is Braden Eric Peters — achieved prominence as an online streamer and influencer on the streaming platform Kick. He has since expanded his audience on TikTok. As of press time, he has 876,000 followers on TikTok and 538,000 followers on Instagram.

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Clavicular Gained Notoriety for Promoting 'Looksmaxxing'

Source: @clavicular0/Instagram Clavicular was also recorded hitting a man with a Tesla Cybertruck in December 2025.

Clavicular's content focuses on "looksmaxxing," a physical self-optimization trend among young men seeking to maximize their visuals through extreme measures. On the About page of The Clavicular System, the influencer describes the "private, vetted group" as a circle for "people who are actually executing — not just consuming content." "This is for you if you've already started the work and want structure, accountability, and a serious edge. You want a system — not a motivational speech," the private page, which currently has 891 members, shares. Through the practice, he coaches individuals on how to "ascend" — as he calls it — to refine their appearance. Clavicular claimed he is infertile as a result of prolonged steroid abuse and reportedly uses methamphetamine to suppress his appetite to maintain his chiseled appearance. He was later expelled from college for possessing testosterone, which he had begun using alongside fat dissolvers at age 14. He said his parents eventually ceased their attempts to intervene upon realizing "there was nothing that they could do to stop [his] ascension."

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Clavicular Was Arrested on Battery Charges in March

Source: @clavicular0/Instagram He previously called J.D. Vance 'subhuman' due to his obesity and 'very recessed side profile.'

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On March 26, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested the 20-year-old streamer on battery charges. He was booked into Broward County Jail, with a bond was set at $1,000. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office asked Fort Lauderdale police for assistance in taking Clavicular into custody after he was accused of instigating a fight between his girlfriend and another 19-year-old influencer at a Kissimmee short-term rental in February. He was also detained on February 7 on suspicion of entering a bar with a fake ID and for possession of prescription-only pills. State prosecutors declined to charge him at the time. Prior to the arrests, Clavicular drew flak after he and a friend repeatedly shot an alligator in a Florida swamp during a livestream.

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Clavicular Walked Out of an Interview After Being Asked About His Ties to Andrew Tate

Source: @clavicular0/Instagram He has made public appearances alongside far-right streamers.

In addition to his controversial stunts and his use of racial slurs, Clavicular has sparked criticism for his association with Andrew Tate, who is facing 21 charges in the U.K. alongside his brother Tristan. At the end of his interview with 60 Minutes Australia, released on April 12, correspondent Adam Hegarty asked Clavicular why he had spent time with controversial figures, including the former kickboxer-turned-misogynist influencer. "I see you want to make this political," Clavicular, who appeared fuming, responded. "Too bad I didn't have time to look into anything about who your wife cheated with, but don't try and go down that line of questioning with me. I'm not doing any political jestering." Clavicular then stood up and had his microphone removed. Following the interview, a spokesperson for the Miami-based influencer said he "has made it clear he's an expert on looksmaxing, not politics." "When the journalist pressed him on a topic that isn't of his expertise, Clavicular shut him down. Clavicular is young, but he understands the media, and he can spot a dishonest reporter when he sees one," the statement added.

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Clavicular Was Hospitalized Following an Apparent Overdose

Source: @clavicular0/Instagram Clavicular was reportedly taken to the emergency room.