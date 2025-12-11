Barron Trump Bombshell: President's Son 'Admires' Accused Rapist Andrew Tate and Got 'Dating Advice' From His Pal, Mutual Friend Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump has made headlines alongside accused rapist Andrew Tate — who the first son reportedly "admires." President Donald Trump's youngest son, 19, was exposed for being a fan of Andrew by a mutual friend named Justin Waller, who spoke to The New York Times about a joint Zoom call between him, Barron and the notorious woman-hater that took place last year. Barron gained attention during his father's 2024 presidential campaign for informing his dad about the role influencers like the Tate brothers and Joe Rogan could have in gaining support from young male voters.

Source: @justinwinwaller7/Instagram Justin Waller claimed Barron Trump 'admired' Andrew Tate during his dad Donald's campaign.

The NYT spoke to Justin for a report published on Wednesday, December 10, claiming Barron "admired Andrew" during his dad's campaign and even chatted with the controversial social media personality about his criminal case in Romania during their video call. The chat took place while Barron was having a suit fitted by Justin's tailor. Mr. Waller clarified that Barron did not mention anything about helping the Tates with their legal case, but discussed how they could support his father's presidential campaign on their social media platforms. According to Justin, the group discussed a "shared belief that the Romanian criminal case was an effort to silence the Tates."

Source: @justinwinwaller7/Instagram Justin Waller said he considers himself a 'big brother' to Donald Trump's son Barron.

While speaking to the newspaper, Justin, who has visited Mar-a-Lago, also opened up about the "big brother" role he's tried to play for Barron — revealing he even talked to the teenager about dating and offered advice. President Trump's youngest son is "not a bad ally to have — let’s be frank," Justin, an internet personality with 1 million Instagram followers, noted, additionally referring to himself as the "third brother" of Andrew and Tristan Tate. The White House opted not to respond to questions about Barron's alleged admiration of Andrew when reached for comment by the NYT, but insisted they have no involvement in the Tates' legal battle.

Source: @justinwinwaller7/Instagram Justin Waller also referred to himself as the 'third brother' of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The Tates' lawyer Joseph D. McBride told the news publication their report was "fake news." The Tate brothers are currently in the midst of a serious court case after being hit with 21 charges — including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking in the U.K., as well as charges of human trafficking in continued form, rape and forming an organized gang to sexually exploit women in Romania. They also are subjects of a criminal investigation in the United States and continue to claim their innocence on all charges. According to The New York Times, Andrew sent a text exposing the Trump administration's suspected support of the former professional kickboxer — whose alleged trafficking scheme has been compared to that of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: MEGA Barron Trump advised his dad Donald to reach young male voters through podcasters and influencers' platforms.