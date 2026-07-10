Who Is Coco Gauff's Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Jalen Sera
July 10 2026, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Love is in the air for Coco Gauff!
The tennis champion has been dating her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, since 2023, though she has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Ahead of her Wimbledon quarterfinal, OK! can reveal everything to know about Sera and his relationship with Gauff.
Coco Gauff's Boyfriend Is From Atlanta
Sera hails from Atlanta, where he was raised with his twin brother, Terence.
"My mom always said, if they're bad in school, they're probably bad as adults... He's always been a smart, nice kid," she said of her boyfriend in an interview with TIME.
Jalen Sera Has Several Acting Credits
In a 2024 Vogue cover interview, Gauff revealed that Sera hoped to pursue an acting career as she discussed dating an artist rather than a fellow athlete.
"Some people thought it was someone in tennis and that couldn't be further from the truth," she shared. "He's a very nice guy. He's in school now...He's about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor, and he plays the guitar."
Sera's IMDb page already lists several acting credits, per Town & Country Magazine.
Jalen Sera Has Long Supported Coco Gauff's Career
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Sera has supported Gauff through every stage of her tennis journey.
After winning the U.S. Open in 2023, she mentioned her boyfriend while reflecting on how overthinking the trophy may have hurt her chances the previous year.
"Honestly, I didn't have any of those visions [of winning] 'till last night," the athlete told reporters. "You know, I thought about it, but I told myself to get it out of my head, because that's what I did at French. I was envisioning, you know, what would happen if I would win. I think I wanted it too much."
She added, "Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him, 'Let's talk until it's time to go to sleep,' so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep."
Coco Gauff Said Her Romance With Jalen Sera Is Her 'First Real Relationship'
Gauff confirmed in her 2024 TIME interview that she had been dating Sera for about a year, though she did not name him at the time.
"This is my first real relationship," she declared. "To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."
Coco Gauff Confirmed Her Relationship With Sera in 2025
Gauff officially hard-launched her relationship with Sera on their second anniversary in June 2025.
During a promotional video shoot for BOSE, she listened to an audio message he sent to her.
"Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great and I love you," Sera said in the recording.
Gauff then disclosed, "That's my boyfriend, and today's actually our two-year anniversary."
In an August 2025 interview with E!, the tennis player said she speaks with Sera and her friends after a good match.
"When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend 'cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss," she admitted. "He's always telling me to trust the process. Just know that I've already accomplished a lot, and there's no need to be so negative. That's kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I'm someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive."