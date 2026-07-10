Who Is Coco Gauff's Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Jalen Sera

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Love is in the air for Coco Gauff! The tennis champion has been dating her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, since 2023, though she has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Ahead of her Wimbledon quarterfinal, OK! can reveal everything to know about Sera and his relationship with Gauff.

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Coco Gauff's Boyfriend Is From Atlanta

Source: MEGA; @jalensera/Instagram Coco Gauff and her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, have been dating for around three years.

Sera hails from Atlanta, where he was raised with his twin brother, Terence. "My mom always said, if they're bad in school, they're probably bad as adults... He's always been a smart, nice kid," she said of her boyfriend in an interview with TIME.

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Jalen Sera Has Several Acting Credits

Source: @jalensera/Instagram Coco Gauff revealed Jalen Sera wanted to become an actor.

In a 2024 Vogue cover interview, Gauff revealed that Sera hoped to pursue an acting career as she discussed dating an artist rather than a fellow athlete. "Some people thought it was someone in tennis and that couldn't be further from the truth," she shared. "He's a very nice guy. He's in school now...He's about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor, and he plays the guitar." Sera's IMDb page already lists several acting credits, per Town & Country Magazine.

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Jalen Sera Has Long Supported Coco Gauff's Career

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Source: MEGA; @jalensera/Instagram Coco Gauff is currently ranked No. 7 in WTA singles.

Sera has supported Gauff through every stage of her tennis journey. After winning the U.S. Open in 2023, she mentioned her boyfriend while reflecting on how overthinking the trophy may have hurt her chances the previous year. "Honestly, I didn't have any of those visions [of winning] 'till last night," the athlete told reporters. "You know, I thought about it, but I told myself to get it out of my head, because that's what I did at French. I was envisioning, you know, what would happen if I would win. I think I wanted it too much." She added, "Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him, 'Let's talk until it's time to go to sleep,' so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep."

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Coco Gauff Said Her Romance With Jalen Sera Is Her 'First Real Relationship'

Source: MEGA; @jalensera/Instagram The couple largely keeps their relationship private.

Gauff confirmed in her 2024 TIME interview that she had been dating Sera for about a year, though she did not name him at the time. "This is my first real relationship," she declared. "To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

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Coco Gauff Confirmed Her Relationship With Sera in 2025

Source: MEGA; @jalensera/Instagram Coco Gauff revealed she was dealing with 'personal things off-court' while playing at the Italian Open.