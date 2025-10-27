or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Connie Britton
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is Connie Britton's Fiancé David Windsor? 6 Things to Know

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

'Nashville' alum Connie Britton and producer David Windsor are engaged after nearly six years of dating.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

David Windsor Is a Writer and Producer

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton is now engaged to her boyfriend of nearly six years, David Windsor.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Connie Britton said "Yes" to her longtime boyfriend David Windsor!

The Nashville alum has been dating her now-fiancé for nearly six years. Like Britton, Windsor is also in the industry, working as a writer and producer. He has credits on What I Like About You, This Is Us, The Real O'Neals and Trophy Wife, among others.

In 2022, Windsor and his Not Dead Yet co-creator, Casey Johnson, secured a TV deal with 20th Television.

"We have loved being a part of the ABC/Disney family for many years and our experience making the pilot of Not Dead Yet with everyone at 20th was one of the best in our career," they said in a statement. "The studio was incredibly supportive from day one. We could not be more excited to continue our partnership with Dana, Karey, Sharon, Carolyn and their amazing teams and look forward to creating shows on both the comedy and drama sides."

Article continues below advertisement

David Windsor Has Been Married Before

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton was previously married to John Britton.

During a 2023 appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," Britton revealed Windsor had been married before and has two children: a son named Archie and a daughter named Tilly.

Article continues below advertisement

Connie Britton Saw David Windsor at a Birthday Party

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton adopted her son in 2011.

Britton also revealed on "Radio Andy" that she saw the "amazing man" at a friend's 50th birthday party in 2019.

"I walked into his party and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.' But I was like, 'It's OK, I just wanna celebrate him. It's his 50th birthday,'" she recalled. "And so I'm talking to my friend, and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, 'There's someone here you have to meet.'"

She added, "And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.'"

While they did not meet at the time, they finally connected when Britton told her pal to have Windsor email her — and he did the following day.

MORE ON:
Connie Britton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Connie Britton Confirmed Her Relationship With David Windsor in 2023

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton and David Windsor have been dating for nearly six years.

After keeping their relationship relatively private, Britton confirmed her romance with the producer on "Radio Andy" in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Connie Britton Gushed About David Windsor Before Their Engagement

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton revealed how she knew David Windsor was 'The One.'

In a March interview with Parade, the Friday Night Lights actress opened up about her blossoming relationship with Windsor.

"What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other," she opened up. "And therefore [a] deepening of who I am — and for him, who he is."

According to Britton, she wanted a romance that makes her "a better mom and a better actor and just a better person in the world."

Reflecting on how she knew Windsor was the one, she shared, "It's not just, like, 'Oh, I found true love.’ It's that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing, but also ever-deepening."

Article continues below advertisement

David Windsor and Connie Britton Are Engaged After Nearly Six Years of Dating

who is connie britton fiance meet david windsor engagement
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton and David Windsor were spotted in Los Angeles after the engagement news broke.

Windsor popped the question to Britton after nearly six years of dating, a news outlet confirmed in a report published on October 26.

Amid the news, The White Lotus star was spotted with a ring on her left finger while kissing Windsor at Los Angeles International Airport on October 24.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.