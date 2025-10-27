Who Is Connie Britton's Fiancé David Windsor? 6 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

David Windsor Is a Writer and Producer

Source: MEGA Connie Britton is now engaged to her boyfriend of nearly six years, David Windsor.

Connie Britton said "Yes" to her longtime boyfriend David Windsor! The Nashville alum has been dating her now-fiancé for nearly six years. Like Britton, Windsor is also in the industry, working as a writer and producer. He has credits on What I Like About You, This Is Us, The Real O'Neals and Trophy Wife, among others. In 2022, Windsor and his Not Dead Yet co-creator, Casey Johnson, secured a TV deal with 20th Television. "We have loved being a part of the ABC/Disney family for many years and our experience making the pilot of Not Dead Yet with everyone at 20th was one of the best in our career," they said in a statement. "The studio was incredibly supportive from day one. We could not be more excited to continue our partnership with Dana, Karey, Sharon, Carolyn and their amazing teams and look forward to creating shows on both the comedy and drama sides."

David Windsor Has Been Married Before

Source: MEGA Connie Britton was previously married to John Britton.

During a 2023 appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," Britton revealed Windsor had been married before and has two children: a son named Archie and a daughter named Tilly.

Connie Britton Saw David Windsor at a Birthday Party

Source: MEGA Connie Britton adopted her son in 2011.

Britton also revealed on "Radio Andy" that she saw the "amazing man" at a friend's 50th birthday party in 2019. "I walked into his party and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party.' But I was like, 'It's OK, I just wanna celebrate him. It's his 50th birthday,'" she recalled. "And so I'm talking to my friend, and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, 'There's someone here you have to meet.'" She added, "And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.'" While they did not meet at the time, they finally connected when Britton told her pal to have Windsor email her — and he did the following day.

Connie Britton Confirmed Her Relationship With David Windsor in 2023

Source: MEGA Connie Britton and David Windsor have been dating for nearly six years.

After keeping their relationship relatively private, Britton confirmed her romance with the producer on "Radio Andy" in 2023.

Connie Britton Gushed About David Windsor Before Their Engagement

Source: MEGA Connie Britton revealed how she knew David Windsor was 'The One.'

In a March interview with Parade, the Friday Night Lights actress opened up about her blossoming relationship with Windsor. "What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other," she opened up. "And therefore [a] deepening of who I am — and for him, who he is." According to Britton, she wanted a romance that makes her "a better mom and a better actor and just a better person in the world." Reflecting on how she knew Windsor was the one, she shared, "It's not just, like, 'Oh, I found true love.’ It's that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing, but also ever-deepening."

David Windsor and Connie Britton Are Engaged After Nearly Six Years of Dating

Source: MEGA Connie Britton and David Windsor were spotted in Los Angeles after the engagement news broke.