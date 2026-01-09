Who Is Former NFL Player Matt Kalil's Ex-Wife? 8 Things to Know About Haley Baylee

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee Was Born and Raised in Minnesota

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee was previously married to former NFL player Matt Kalil.

Before chasing her dreams in New York, Matt Kalil's ex-wife, Haley Baylee, spent her childhood in her hometown of Victoria, Minn. As a child, she developed several hobbies, including snowboarding, hiking, rock climbing and fishing. She once dreamt of becoming a physician herself, since both her parents are also scientists. "I spent most of my days playing camping in a tent in the backyard, swimming in the creek by my house… always pretending to have discovered it for the first time, or doing little science experiments with my mom," she told Untitled Magazine in 2022.

Haley Baylee Earned a Degree in Biomedical Sciences

Source: MEGA Both Haley Baylee's parents are scientists.

According to BODE Magazine, Baylee majored in Biomedical Sciences and Psychology with a minor in Chemistry at St. Cloud State University. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA. "I have always been fascinated by science, physics, and the human body," she told Untitled Magazine. "I remember watching shows on anatomy and physiology when I was very young because I just wanted to know how everything worked. The human body is so intricate and beautifully woven together that I had to understand it – because life is one of the most beautiful feats of nature."

Haley Baylee Is a Former Beauty Queen

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee reportedly had plans to become a physician.

Before pursuing a career in the fashion industry, Baylee showcased her beauty and intellect as a beauty queen. She was Minnesota Teen USA in 2010 and Miss Minnesota USA in 2014. Baylee also joined the 2014 Miss USA pageant, where she finished in the top 20.

Haley Baylee Is an Influencer and Model

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee joined an open casting call in Brooklyn.

Baylee told BODE Magazine she "never dreamed" that she could be part of the "magical mysterious world" of the fashion industry after buying every issue of Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Elle and more magazines. She then found herself joining the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting call in Brooklyn. "I was YouTubing how to go to a modeling casting the night before," she admitted. "My journey has been so unique and that's why I treasure it so much." Baylee also expressed how much she loves her job because "it's never the same," adding, "I'm always in a different state or country. I'm always meeting new people and exploring new places. I'm always working to be better and do better. It's constant growth and hunger to accomplish all your dreams." In addition to her work as a model, Baylee is also a social media influencer with over 9 million followers on Instagram and 16 million followers on TikTok.

Matt Kalil and Haley Baylee Wed in 2015

Source: MEGA The former flames were married from 2015 to 2022.

The former flames exchanged vows in a 2015 ceremony after the former offensive tackle crashed the influencer's Tinder date with his friend. "It was the world’s worst date," she told the New York Post. "He kept telling me how one of his friends lived so close to [the restaurant] and I was like, 'Invite him!' [Matt] was my way out."

Matt Kalil and Haley Baylee Divorced in 2022

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee commented on the size of her ex-husband's private part.

The ex-couple's seven-year marriage ended with a divorce in 2022. The pair remained silent about their separation until Baylee revealed the "biggest factor" in their divorce during a Twitch livestream in November 2025. "I was going to try it all – therapists, doctors [and I] looked up lipo-type s---, you know what I mean?"she told fellow content creator Marlon Garcia, noting the size of the athlete's manhood led her to divorce him. "It was, like, he's .01 percent of the population. We tried everything [and it was] impossible unless you're going to be in tears." She described his private part as something "like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third." Kalil did not respond to the claims at the time.

Matt Kalil Filed a Lawsuit Against Haley Baylee — And She Responded

Source: MEGA Matt Kalil sued Haley Baylee following her livestream comments.

Months after the Twitch livestream, Kalil filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for invasion of privacy, citing "highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff’s physical person and sexual life." According to Kalil, his new wife, Keilani Asmus, has been receiving messages that are "increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time." He is requesting a trial by jury and damages that exceed $75,000. In response to the filing, Baylee told TMZ Sports, "Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal." Her legal counsel, Matthew Bialick, also said the case "is legally unsupported," so they would "immediately move to dismiss it." "The claims seek to dramatically expand existing law and establish damaging new precedent by imposing liability on a woman for merely speaking openly and truthfully about a prior relationship," Bialick said in a statement. "That raises serious First Amendment concerns, especially in a case involving two public figures."

Haley Kalil Revealed She Is a Victim of Domestic Abuse

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee made the revelation during a Twitch livestream.