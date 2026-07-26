Who Is Jack White's Wife? 6 Things to Know About Olivia Jean Amid Estranged Couple's Divorce

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Olivia Jean and Jack White are divorcing after four years of marriage. The now-estranged couple tied the knot onstage during a Detroit concert in April 2022, although the divorce documents list their wedding date as December 2022. The marriage was White's third, following his previous marriages to Meg White and Karen Elson. Scroll down to learn more about Jean amid her divorce from White.

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Olivia Jean Was Born and Raised in Detroit

Source: @oliviajeanmusic/Instagram Olivia Jean and Jack White were married for four years.

Born on February 23, 1990, Jean hails from Detroit, Mich. "I've never been a Christmas person. I'm either super-sick on Christmas or super-stressed out. And being from Detroit, it's so cold. It's a very stressful day," she said of spending holidays in the Motor City when she was younger.

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Olivia Jean Is a Singer and Musician

Source: MEGA Olivia Jean filed for divorce from Jack White.

When Jean was 7, she reportedly received her first-ever guitar from "a little music store right down [her] street" called Full Score Music. Her aunt also gave her "a neon yellow journal with green aliens all over it," which she later used for her songwriting. "And I didn't even have any intentions of writing songs. I just loved music. ... And I remember I made it into a lyric book," she shared. It soon inspired Jean to found her first band, Broken Glass, at Elmwood Elementary in St. Clair Shores, Mich. Jean attended her first major concert — The White Stripes at the Masonic Temple — when she was in the seventh grade. "My mom loved it," she said of the experience. "She would let us practice all the time. And so did my dad. When I started taking music a little bit more seriously, I don't think they knew my intentions were to try to make a career out of it. So when I became more obsessed with the music, they would get kind of frustrated with me playing all the time. But they were always supportive."

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Olivia Jean Met Jack White in 2009

Source: @jackwhite/Instagram Jack White has been married three times.

Jean first crossed paths with White in 2009 when she left a demo CD at The Dead Weather concert. "Jack got a hold of one of them," she recalled in an interview. "And about a week later after that show, I got a call asking if I wanted to fly down to Nashville." Jean continued, "It felt like someone was cranking me, so I had to make a few phone calls to make sure no one was joking. I didn't believe it at first." She then decided to move to Nashville when she was 19 to pursue music full-time. Reflecting on her decision to relocate, she admitted it was "very intimidating at first," but "as time went on, I realized that they're there solely to make music. And they just love anyone who's got a unique perspective on music. They were just very encouraging to me." She began working on projects at The Third Man and became part of the all-female gothic rock band, the Black Belles. The group disbanded in 2012, prompting Jean to pursue a solo career and release her first solo album in 2014. "Because the road can do some crazy things to a girl band," Jean told The Huffington Post. "That was the first band a lot of us actually full-on toured with. So we were just getting used to things. So new to everything that we were all kind of tense and didn't know what was going on. ... So we were very vulnerable and, you know, nervous. So we would take our nerves out on each other." Jean has released three albums so far: Bathtub Love Killings, Night Owl and Raving Ghost.

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Olivia Jean and Jack White Began Dating in 2014

Source: @jackwhite/Instagram Jack White was married to Meg White from 1996 to 2000.

Jean and White's friendship turned romantic in 2014 after years of working together. "We were just really good friends," she told The New York Times in 2022. "You have to know that you can be friends for a while before you can date. It wasn't really a transition. It was more, OK, this is happening. More like a continuation."

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Olivia Jean and Jack White Got Engaged and Married During a Concert in Detroit

Source: @jackwhite/Instagram Jack White finalized his divorce from Karen Elson in 2013.

White popped the question to Jean onstage during a concert at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre in April 2022. They also exchanged vows during the encore, with Ben Swank officiating the ceremony. While a representative told People the marriage was "legal and valid," the divorce documents reveal they tied the knot in Nashville in December 2022. "It was the best experience of my life," Jean said of their big day in an interview with The New York Times after the wedding. "You could plan a wedding for five years and it wouldn't compare to that."

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Olivia Jean Filed for Divorce From Jack White After 4 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA; @jackwhite/Instagram Olivia Jean and Jack White kept their relationship private.