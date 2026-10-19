Who Is Jason Watson? All About the U.S. Air Force Major Held in Solitary Confinement Over Trump Impeachment Call

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U.S. Air Force Major Jason Watson is facing military charges after publicly calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. On July 1, Watson staged a solo protest in uniform on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as he demanded the immediate impeachment of Trump and Vance. The U.S. Air Force member was subsequently arrested and placed under military investigation. Watson faces multiple violations of military law and has been placed in solitary confinement "24 hours a day," according to his attorney. Here's everything to know about Watson and the circumstances surrounding his detention.

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Jason Watson Is a U.S. Air Force Academy Graduate

Source: MEGA U.S. Air Force Major Jason Watson was arrested on July 1.

Watson is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he began basic cadet training in 2005.

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Jason Watson Is an Active-Duty Major

Source: MEGA Jason Watson has served for 17 years.

According to Air Force Times, Watson is an active-duty Air Force officer who is currently on leave from his commission post as a logistics readiness officer in Bydgoszcz, Poland. He entered active-duty service in May 2009 and has served in the military for approximately 17 years, primarily in overseas assignments.

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Jason Watson Was Arrested During a Protest Calling for Donald Trump's Impeachment

Source: MEGA Jason Watson previously participated in another protest against the president.

Watson was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on July 1 after holding a sign that read "Impeach. Convict. Remove." while in uniform. Earlier that day, he had spoken at a news conference calling for the POTUS' removal from office. "I think you can't help but be struck by the contrast of someone who is upholding the highest level of commitment to their oath to call out a tyrannical and illegal administration being arrested, while so many of those actors continue in seats of power with impunity," Jessica Denson, founder of the Removal Coalition, told Military Times. Video footage showed Watson standing on the steps for about three minutes before Capitol Police arrested him under Washington, D.C. § 22–1307. Crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

Jason Watson Was Placed in Solitary Confinement While Awaiting Trial

Source: MEGA Jason Watson remains in pretrial confinement.