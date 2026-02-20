Who Is Jennifer Lawrence's Husband? Meet Cooke Maroney

Article continues below advertisement

Cooke Maroney Was Born in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence felt an immediate spark with her husband, Cooke Maroney. Born in New York City on July 3, 1984, Maroney spent his early childhood in Leicester, Vt., where his parents own Oliver Hill Farm. He later returned to the Big Apple to study art history at New York University.

Cooke Maroney Works as an Art Gallery Director

Before the family moved to the rural area, Maroney's father worked as an art dealer in Manhattan. He followed in his footsteps in the art industry and worked at Gagosian Gallery after graduating from college. Maroney currently serves as the Director-At-Large of Gladstone Gallery, which has high-profile clients like Carroll Dunham, Anish Kapoor, Richard Prince and Matthew Barney.

Cooke Maroney Met Jennifer Lawrence Through a Mutual Friend

Maroney crossed paths with Lawrence after they were introduced by their mutual friend Laura Simpson. "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" Lawrence said of their first meeting during an appearance on the "Naked with Catt Sadler" podcast. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully." Early in their relationship, a source said Maroney and Lawrence had been "very private and careful not to be seen together." They were spotted during public outings in the months thereafter, but Lawrence never shared details about their relationship until she sat down in a November 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. "So, when I started dating my now husband, I was so embarrassed to bring my [security guard] when he asked me out. I mean, how mortifying would that have been? So I didn't, and it made me really nervous the first few times, and it turned out totally fine. I realized you get more privacy if… I don't know if this is even safe to talk about. I have security all the time. Twenty-four hours a day. And a gun!" The Hunger Games actress shared.

Cooke Maroney Proposed to Jennifer Lawrence Less Than a Year After They Started Dating

Even the news about Maroney and Lawrence's engagement did not surface until the American Hustle star debuted a massive ring at a restaurant in New York City in February 2019. The gathering was later confirmed to be an engagement party the couple threw for their family and friends. "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight months after Maroney popped the question to her. "It was a very, very easy decision."

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence Got Married in October 2019

Maroney and Lawrence officially exchanged vows in front of their 150 guests during an October 2019 ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport, R.I. In an interview with The New York Times, the Red Sparrow star confessed she almost called off their wedding due to commitment anxiety she felt while filming Causeway. "I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away," she expressed.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence Share 2 Children

Maroney and Lawrence became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child in February 2022. Several sources confirmed their second baby was born in 2025, though the parents have yet to disclose the exact birth details publicly. In 2021, Lawrence said she and her husband wanted to keep their children's lives private. "Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," she shared.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence Keep Their Marriage Private

Just as their dating phase stayed out of the spotlight, Maroney and Lawrence continue to keep their marriage largely private. "He's a great guy. He's smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn't treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did," an insider told People in 2019. "He's definitely the coolest guy she's dated. [He's] not affected by Hollywood."

Cooke Maroney Is the 'Opposite' of Jennifer Lawrence

