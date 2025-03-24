Single Kat Stickler Stuns in Tiny Bikini During Mexico Getaway: Photos
Kat Stickler is turning up the heat in Mexico!
The YouTuber took to Instagram to share a sizzling photo dump following her split from former Bachelor star Jason Tartick.
In the first snap, Stickler rocked a dandelion-colored tube bikini while lounging back in a chair, showing off her toned abs. She paired the look with sunglasses and styled her hair in a sleek center-parted bun.
The next shot showed her smiling as sunblock left a white cast across her skin, while another mirror selfie captured her full outfit, featuring a sheer beach cover-up draped over her body.
Stickler also struck a sultry pose at the edge of an infinity pool, arching her body back toward the water. In the final shot, she emerged from the pool, letting the sunlight highlight her toned arms.
“loves Mexico,” she captioned the post.
Her tropical getaway comes just months after she and Tartick ended things in October 2024, which Stickler addressed via TikTok.
"So with two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn't think it was the right time to talk about my personal life. But a lot of you have already guessed and, yes, Jason and I have broken up," she began.
"I don't want to talk about it," Stickler added. "I understand that with posting a relationship online you also have to show this side, the aftermath — Woohoo, so fun I love this."
She went on to explain that while the breakup was "amicable," the relationship "just didn't work."
"But I just wanted to tell you guys and it's not love wasted,” she continued. “I feel like sometimes its so easy to think that when a relationship ends that the love is wasted. But love is never wasted. So, that's all I have to say."
- 'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Rings In The New Year In Miami With Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou
- Tyler Cameron’s Fling With Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Is Over
- Tayshia Adams Looks Unbothered as She Lounges on the Beach Days After Kaitlyn Bristowe Denied Dating Her Ex Zac Clark
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Almost six months later, Tartick reflected on their split while chatting with Bachelor Nation stars Justin Glaze and Greg Grippo.
Looking back on an October trip to Disneyland, Tartick admitted that was the moment he knew things were falling apart between him and Stickler.
“Last time I saw you, Justin, it was Disneyland. That’s where we recorded,” Tartick recalled. “That was the day I found out things weren’t going to work in my favor in my last relationship.”
“That was quite the roller coaster of a day,” Glaze responded.
Tartick agreed, adding, “That was a tough day… and an even worse one after.”
Now, Tartick is making headlines again — this time for sparking dating rumors with Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan.
Just last week, a playful video of the two made waves on social media on March 15, where they were seen laughing in the backseat of a car.
"I'm not saying anything without my lawyer present,” Tartick mouthed over a trending audio track.
The camera then cut to him as he added, “Ma’am, you are the lawyer.”
The teasing didn’t stop there as Flanagan responded, “Then where’s my present?” while flashing a chic Chanel bag Tartick handed her.
While the exchange seemed lighthearted, fans quickly started speculating — especially after Flanagan referenced a mystery man named Sam, who once saved her Chanel purse after she spilled wine on it during the Super Bowl in February.
“Wait a minute … is Tartick purse guy?!” one fan commented on her TikTok.
Another chimed in, “Sam is it you?!??” Flanagan responded with a string of laughing emojis, only fueling the rumors even more.