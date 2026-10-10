Who Is Lili Reinhart's Boyfriend? 6 Things to Know About Jack Martin
Oct. 10 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin, are going strong.
Following her 2020 split from her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse, Reinhart sparked dating rumors with Spencer Neville after the pair were spotted together at the 2022 Coachella Festival. Their rumored romance ultimately appeared to fizzle out, and she was later photographed packing on the PDA with Martin.
As their relationship continues to develop, here's everything to know about Martin and his connection with Reinhart.
Jack Martin Was Born in Maryland
According to his official website, Martin was born in Columbia, Md., on August 3, 1998, and grew up in McLean, Va.
He graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 and took screen acting classes at NYU Tisch's Stonestreet Studios Film & TV Conservatory afterward.
How Jack Martin's Acting Career Began
Martin's interest in acting began in fifth grade, when he narrowly missed out on a major role in a feature film. The experience ultimately sparked his interest in performing.
He studied political science after initially considering a career in politics, but he eventually chose to follow his passion for acting.
"I remember talking to my mom and one of my friends, and we were sitting there talking about what I wanted to do as I actually didn't know what I wanted to do with my life back then," he shared in an interview with Bello. "This is like halfway through college. And they're like, 'Well, you seem to really like acting, I think you should try to be an actor. Don't you want to do that?' And without hesitating, not even a thought given to it."
Martin continued, "I was like, of course. When I decided I wanted to be an actor, I was too embarrassed to even tell my friends about it because I didn't know what they were going to say. I mean, all my friends in college went on to really classic corporate jobs...getting that call was like, oh my God, it's really happening."
While taking screen acting classes, he began building an online following by posting videos on TikTok.
"I was an elitist about TikTok. I was like, 'I'm never downloading that app.' It's for 16-year-olds to dance with their shirts off,” Martin told Comicbook in September 2022. "Then I went on there, and I realized you can just make anything. You can make any video, as long as it's a minute."
He recalled, "I saw some guy doing a sketch that was rich guys or something, and it was terrible. I was like, 'Oh, I could totally do that.'"
Martin has expanded his acting career in the years thereafter, landing roles in La Brea, Almost Friday TV, The Rookie, Senior Prank, Happy Hours and Pizza Movie. He also played Josh Teitelbaum in the Hulu series Not Suitable for Work.
"I really wanted to be in it, and I just got really lucky," he said of the since-canceled series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart Were First Linked in April 2023
Martin and Reinhart sparked dating rumors after they were photographed locking lips outside Los Angeles International Airport in April 2023.
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Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart Went Instagram Official in July 2023
After months of dating speculation, Martin and Reinhart made their relationship Instagram official in July 2023 with photos from a trip together.
"Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling," he captioned the photoset.
The following month, the Look Both Ways actress marked Martin's 25th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.
"It's my cowboy's birthday. I'm so grateful for the light you've brought into my life. Happy birthday, Mon petite," the caption read.
Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart Made Their Red Carpet Debut in September 2023
Two months after going Instagram official, Martin and Reinhart took their romance to the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival during Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" event.
Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart Have Publicly Supported Each Other
Martin has also remained by Reinhart's side as she has dealt ongoing health challenges. On Instagram Stories, she thanked her boyfriend for supporting her through some of the most difficult periods of her journey.
"Never in my life could I have gotten through this without my partner," she gushed. "It's not easy to have a chronically ill girlfriend—when I spent months barely leaving the house, couldn't walk due to pain, and felt incredibly depressed due to the shift in my quality of life. Jack's love and support have never wavered for a second during a time when my body was truly falling apart."
In March, Martin joined Reinhart at SXSW, where she was promoting her film Forbidden Fruits.
Meanwhile, Reinhart reflected on what drew her to Martin while promoting The Love Hypothesis.
"I mean…there isn't one specific thing," she told Entertainment Tonight. "The way he smiles lights up my life."