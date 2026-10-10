Who Is Lili Reinhart's Boyfriend? 6 Things to Know About Jack Martin

As their relationship continues to develop, here's everything to know about Martin and his connection with Reinhart.

Following her 2020 split from her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse , Reinhart sparked dating rumors with Spencer Neville after the pair were spotted together at the 2022 Coachella Festival . Their rumored romance ultimately appeared to fizzle out, and she was later photographed packing on the PDA with Martin.

According to his official website , Martin was born in Columbia, Md., on August 3, 1998, and grew up in McLean, Va.

Martin's interest in acting began in fifth grade, when he narrowly missed out on a major role in a feature film. The experience ultimately sparked his interest in performing.

He studied political science after initially considering a career in politics, but he eventually chose to follow his passion for acting.

"I remember talking to my mom and one of my friends, and we were sitting there talking about what I wanted to do as I actually didn't know what I wanted to do with my life back then," he shared in an interview with Bello. "This is like halfway through college. And they're like, 'Well, you seem to really like acting, I think you should try to be an actor. Don't you want to do that?' And without hesitating, not even a thought given to it."

Martin continued, "I was like, of course. When I decided I wanted to be an actor, I was too embarrassed to even tell my friends about it because I didn't know what they were going to say. I mean, all my friends in college went on to really classic corporate jobs...getting that call was like, oh my God, it's really happening."

While taking screen acting classes, he began building an online following by posting videos on TikTok.

"I was an elitist about TikTok. I was like, 'I'm never downloading that app.' It's for 16-year-olds to dance with their shirts off,” Martin told Comicbook in September 2022. "Then I went on there, and I realized you can just make anything. You can make any video, as long as it's a minute."

He recalled, "I saw some guy doing a sketch that was rich guys or something, and it was terrible. I was like, 'Oh, I could totally do that.'"

Martin has expanded his acting career in the years thereafter, landing roles in La Brea, Almost Friday TV, The Rookie, Senior Prank, Happy Hours and Pizza Movie. He also played Josh Teitelbaum in the Hulu series Not Suitable for Work.

"I really wanted to be in it, and I just got really lucky," he said of the since-canceled series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.