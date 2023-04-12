Lili Reinhart Packs On The PDA With New Flame Jack Martin Who Previously Impersonated Her Ex Cole Sprouse
Lili Reinhart has a new man!
On Monday, April 10, the Riverdale actress was caught kissing TikTok star Jack Martin. The pair packed on the PDA outside LAX before the blonde beauty boarded her flight.
The 24-year-old was pictured holding her man’s face as they had a passionate make out session outside the car. Martin smiled at her lovingly and helped grab her suitcase from the car.
Reinhart had on a casual but cool look as she prepared for her air travel, as she was spotted in a gray blazer, black tank, light wash jeans, colorful sneakers and some black shades. Her short golden bob was half up, half down as her hair blew in the wind, while Martin wore a navy long sleeve T-shirt, some dark wash jeans, brown boots and accessorized with a shiny watch.
The popular TikTok user recently uploaded one of his notorious satirical clips about how men react to International Women’s Day, with many fans comparing his behavior to that of Reinhart’s ex Cole Sprouse.
One fan reacted, saying, "Who [does] Cole Sprouse think he is," while another wrote, "Cole Sprouse dupe."
Reinhart’s coworker and ex-lover has received tons of backlash for his behavior while on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast a few weeks ago.
As OK! previously reported, Sprouse aired the dirty laundry between the pair to host Alexandra Cooper.
"Ooh, it was really hard. I know we did quite a bit of damage to each other," he said about his failed relationship with Reinhart.
In addition to speaking about their romance, fans could not get over how obnoxious and "cringey" the child star was during the interview.
- Cole Sprouse Admits He & Ex Lili Reinhart Did 'Quite A Bit Of Damage To Each Other' Throughout Messy Relationship: 'It Was Hard'
- Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be 'Invited Back' To The Met Gala After Calling Out Kim Kardashian's Dress
- Lili Reinhart Stands By Her Comments About Kim Kardashian's Drastic Weight Loss, Wants To 'Call Out Toxic Behavior In Our Industry'
At one point, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum decided to start smoking a cigarette dramatically in the middle of their conversation.
"Do you mind if I have a cigarette?" he asked Cooper. "Please have your cigarette," she replied.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The public quickly took to social media to bash Sprouse's antics.
"Him smoking indoors like he’s French or something this is so…" said one user, while another added, "I can’t get over the Cole Sprouse video bc of all times to smoke a cigarette indoors why would you pick the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast Jfksnfksjfoenrotj."
"It’s giving rich white kid pretending to be a tortured artist," a third person wrote, while a fourth stated, "He gives me the ick."
Page Six reported on Reinhart's new flame.