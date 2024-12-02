Who Is Lizzo's BF? 6 Things to Know About Myke Wright
Myke Wright Is From Detroit
Lizzo's boyfriend, Myke Wright, was raised on Detroit's Westside, VoyageLA reported. In 2012, he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian.
Myke Wright Is a Comedian and Musician
As a stand-up comedian, Wright notably appeared on Laughs and Adam Devine's House Party. He also has several acting credits over the past years following his work on Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus, How to Be a Grown Up and Doubting Thomas.
Like Lizzo, Wright also has a career in the music industry. He once played with two different bands: The Grey Level and Phresh Heir.
He Is Also a Designer
In his interview with VoyageLA, Wright opened up about his career as a designer. He founded a designer and innovation company called ümi while collaborating with Detroit-based luxury clothing brand EMLE.
He said, "My mother would always tell me 'Make Your Life More Than Just Long.' I really took that to heart. ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face."
He Once Worked With Lizzo
Wright and his now-girlfriend worked together as co-hosts for MTV's Wonderland in 2016, years before they sparked dating rumors.
Myke Wright Has Been Linked to Lizzo Since 2021
Dating rumors started in March 2021 when Lizzo and Wright were pictured cuddling and kissing. They made more public outings in the months thereafter before their red carpet debut at a "For Your Consideration" event in June 2022.
"I have the most genuine people around me. They don't give a s--- about Lizzo with the chain on. They care about Melissa, and everyone I'm close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that's important," Lizzo said in an interview. "Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019."
Myke Wright and Lizzo Sparked Split Rumors in 2023
In 2023, amid Lizzo's sexual harassment scandal, she and Weight sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.
A spokesperson for the "Cuz I Love You" songstress later denied the split reports.