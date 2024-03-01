Ellen DeGeneres Doing Stand-Up to Get Back in Hollywood's 'Good Graces': 'It’s an Uphill Battle'

"She recently showed up to do stand-up in Hollywood, which is how she started her career, and she’s hoping that by making people laugh she'll get back in their good graces," a source recently spilled to a news publication of DeGeneres, who hosted her series for nearly two decades before ending it after a string of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment and bullying allegations made against her.

The insider admitted: "Ellen knows it’s an uphill battle, but she’s adamant about not succumbing to the cancel culture trend. She’s taken a much-needed break and laid low, but she’s antsy and itching to get back to work again, and she’s starting at the beginning by doing stand-up."