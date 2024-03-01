Ellen DeGeneres Doing Stand-Up to Get Back in Hollywood's 'Good Graces': 'It’s an Uphill Battle'
Ellen DeGeneres headed back to the place where it all began: on stage with a microphone cracking jokes to fans.
Returning from her Hollywood hiatus, the 66-year-old recently started doing stand-up comedy again — nearly two years after the finale of her 19-season talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in May 2022.
"She recently showed up to do stand-up in Hollywood, which is how she started her career, and she’s hoping that by making people laugh she'll get back in their good graces," a source recently spilled to a news publication of DeGeneres, who hosted her series for nearly two decades before ending it after a string of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment and bullying allegations made against her.
The insider admitted: "Ellen knows it’s an uphill battle, but she’s adamant about not succumbing to the cancel culture trend. She’s taken a much-needed break and laid low, but she’s antsy and itching to get back to work again, and she’s starting at the beginning by doing stand-up."
DeGeneres fueled fans' hope the comedian would someday return to showbiz during a recent surprise appearance at Beth Stelling's "Beth & Pals" show earlier this month.
On Thursday, February 15, the Finding Dory voice actress stepped onto the stage at the Largo in Los Angeles to perform a surprise set for the crowd alongside comedians Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Aidy Bryant, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, Alana Johnston and Nthenya From Kenya.
While those not in attendance at the event were unfortunately unable to watch a recording of DeGeneres' act, the Ellen's Game of Games star — who has been married to her wife, Portia de Rossi, since 2008 — promised fans they'd get to tune in one day.
"Ellen got to do something she's wanted to get back to for a long time. Thanks to Largo and Beth Stelling for letting her go up," read the description of a YouTube video teasing the performance. "She can’t show you any of it now, but you’ll see it soon enough."
Even the venue hinted at DeGeneres' comeback, as Largo informed fans via Instagram: "Ellen DeGeneres just made a return to the stage, which means the world is in store for new work from this all-time great."
Until then, it seems DeGeneres will stick to re-sharing throwback videos from her beloved talk show on her social media profile.
In Touch spoke to a source about DeGeneres stepping back into the spotlight.