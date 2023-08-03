Lizzo Brands Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Her 'Unbelievable'

Lizzo has spoken out for the very first time after three of her former backup dancers sued the Grammy winner for alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment and discrimination. In her first statement, she called the last few days "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Thursday, August 3, following accusations she "weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."