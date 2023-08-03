Lizzo Brands Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Her 'Unbelievable'
Lizzo has spoken out for the very first time after three of her former backup dancers sued the Grammy winner for alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment and discrimination. In her first statement, she called the last few days "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."
"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Thursday, August 3, following accusations she "weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."
The dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — accused Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a "sexually charged and uncomfortable" work environment, detailing a trip to Amsterdam's Red Light District while visiting for a concert back in February.
"Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching d----- launched from the performers' v------, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' v------," the filing claimed.
In her response to the lawsuit, Lizzo insisted: "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. "
In regard to firing Williams and Davis, as well as causing Rodriguez to resign with allegedly no remorse, Lizzo stated: "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."
"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," the "About Damn Time" singer, 35, continued.
Lizzo concluded: "I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."