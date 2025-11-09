Who Is Lola Young? 6 Things to Know About the Singer After She Collapsed Onstage

Article continues below advertisement

Lola Young Grew Up in South East London

Source: MEGA Lola Young canceled her scheduled appearances and performances after fainting onstage.

Lola Young has plenty more in store for her fans. Born on January 4, 2001, the British singer revealed how she ended up going to the BRIT School. "I grew up in Beckenham in South East London, but I was actually born in Croydon… that fun fact that I tell everybody because it sounds so cool," she told an outlet. "And yeah, I went to the Brit school and another school before that, and I've been making music for ever, since I can really remember to be honest. I've been actually writing my own songs since I was 11 and I've got songs from when I was around 13, 14 that I'm still using at the moment." In an interview with The Telegraph, Young said that growing up in an artistic family helped her understand that music "is a real job" and that she "can make money from it."

Lola Young's Great-Aunt Is a Famous Author

Source: MEGA Lola Young talked about her famous family member in an interview.

The "Messy" singer's artistic family includes her famous great-aunt Julia Donaldson. "People are saying I'm a nepo baby because my great aunt wrote The Gruffalo. I mean, what kind of rubbish is that?" she told Capital Buzz. "I have so much to say on that which I can't even talk about." Young clarified, "But I'm not a nepo baby, I'm not an industry plant, there we go I said it. I've cleared that up for all those losers that want to comment rubbish on the internet. Just find something better to do, you're sad, you're lonely."

Lola Young Was Diagnosed With Schizoaffective Disorder at 17

Source: MEGA She has also been open about mental health.

For years following her music debut, Young has been open about her schizoaffective disorder diagnosis. "I have a history of it in the family – my uncle on my dad's side had schizophrenia, and my mum's brother had depression, and they both died," the singer, who was diagnosed with the condition at 17, revealed. Young told The Telegraph the disorder may have been triggered by cannabis, as she began smoking heavily to cope with her childhood trauma. "I don't think it's helpful for me to explain what that trauma was, because it's very heavy, and very unusual. But weed is psychoactive, and when you already have an underlying health condition, it can trigger the brain," she explained. Exploring the depth of the condition, she compared the episodes to an overflowing bottle. "At a certain point, it becomes impossible to put the lid back on, because it's simply been shaken up far too much," she continued.

Lola Young Launched Her Music Career in 2019

Source: MEGA Lola Young released her latest album in September.

Years after starting her songwriting journey at 11, Young won the Open Mic U.K. singing competition for her original track "Never Enough" when she was 15. "Growing up I listened to a lot of classic singer-songwriter styles. I was a big Avril Lavigne fan, I listened to a lot of Paolo Nutini, I was a big Eminem fan and I love kind of old hip-hop," she told John Lewis & Partners. "Then a bit later I started delving a bit deeper into music and I listened to a lot of D'Angelo, Prince, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen… I love folk music and was a massive fan, but now I like any music, I'm pretty selective but also quite eclectic in what I listen to." Then, in 2019, she released her debut single, "6 Feet Under," which is about "that mental feeling of being stuck in a time and place while the world continues to turn." She then dropped My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely and This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In September, Young released her latest studio album, I'm Only F------- Myself.

Lola Young Opened Up About Her Sexuality

Source: MEGA Lola Young revealed she experienced true love when she was 14.

In the comments section of a video on her TikTok page, a follower told Young, "No man deserves this." She offered a response that seemingly hinted at her sexuality, "I like p---- as well u kno."

Lola Young Collapsed on Stage During a New York Performance

Source: MEGA Lola Young told her fans she was doing okay after the brief medical emergency.