Who Is Markwayne Mullin? Everything to Know About Donald Trump's New Homeland Security Secretary After Kristi Noem's Firing

Donald Trump Named Markwayne Mullin as the New Homeland Security Secretary

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

Pro-Trump firebrand Markwayne Mullin is on track to replace Kristi Noem as the Homeland Security Secretary. In a Truth Social post on March 5, President Donald Trump announced the ICE Barbie had been stripped of her position. "I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," said the POTUS. Trump continued, "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'" The post included lavish praise for Mullin as Trump introduced the staunch supporter. "Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!" he wrote. "A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities." "Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he concluded.

Markwayne Mullin Is From Oklahoma

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin will replace Kristi Noem.

Trump's Homeland Security Secretary pick was born in Tulsa, Okla., on July 26, 1977, and raised in the small town of Westville in Adair County. Following his graduation from Stilwell High School, he attended Missouri Valley College but did not finish his studies to save the family business after his father fell ill. Mullin Plumbing has since become the largest service company in the region. His other successful business ventures include Mullin Environmental and Rowan's Steakhouse. Mullin earned a degree in Applied Science in Construction Technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in 2010 and received an honorary doctorate degree from Bacone College in 2018.

Markwayne Mullin Is Married and a Father-of-Six

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Kristi Noem 'has served us well.'

Mullin is married to his high school sweetheart, Christie Renee Rowan, with whom he shares six children: Jayce, Jim, Andrew, Larra, Ivy and Lynette. According to his website, the couple struggled for seven years to get pregnant with their son Jim. "Fast forward 26 years of marriage later, we are the proud parents of six beautiful children," he added. Three of the six children — Ivy, Lynette and Jayce — are adopted.

Markwayne Mullin Is a Former Mixed Martial Arts Fighter

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin is a Trump loyalist.

Mullin, a former undefeated mixed martial arts fighter with a professional record of 5-0, was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. Although he retired, he has remained active in the wrestling community, coaching his children and other young athletes.

Markwayne Mullin Has Been Involved in Multiple Controversies

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin is the second Cherokee Nation citizen to serve in the chamber.

During a congressional hearing in 2023, Mullin called on Teamsters President Sean O'Brien to fight him after reading his eyebrow-raising social media post about him. "You want to run your mouth. We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," he said, though no physical altercation ever occurred. His involvement in his family's businesses while serving in the House prompted a multi-year ethics investigation. The investigatory committee later concluded the representative "made good faith efforts to seek the Committee's informal guidance on issues regarding his family business, and substantially complied with the advice." On the other hand, he was instructed to return $40,000 that was "mistakenly" paid to him in 2013.

Markwayne Mullin Served in the U.S. House of Representatives for a Decade

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin was first elected to Congress in 2012.

Mullin's political tenure began in 2012 following Dan Boren's retirement announcement. He declared his candidacy for the seat and became part of the six-candidate Republican primary. Although he finished first in the initial primary, he faced George Faught in a primary runoff and won 57 percent of the vote. Oklahoma voters elected him on November 6, 2012, marking the start of his service in the U.S. House of Representatives. With Trump's endorsement, He won a special election for his Oklahoma Senate seat in 2022.

Markwayne Mullin Was Sworn in as a U.S. Senator in 2023

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Markwayne Mullin will become the new Homeland Security Secretary effective March 31.