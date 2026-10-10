Who Is Susan Dell? Everything to Know About Michael Dell's Wife

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Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have been together for nearly four decades. In 1984, at just 19 years old, the PC mogul founded PCs Limited, which would eventually become Dell Computer Corp. and then Dell Technologies. He met his future wife four years later, and the couple married in 1989. The couple welcomed four children while Michael built his technology empire and rose to become one of the world's wealthiest individuals. Here's everything to know about Michael's wife, Susan, as well as their relationship, family life and shared philanthropic endeavors.

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Michael and Susan Dell Have Been Married Since 1989

Source: MEGA Michael and Susan Dell tied the knot over a year after they first met.

Michael and Susan tied the knot on October 28, 1989, when they were 24 and 25 years old, respectively, after meeting in Austin, Texas, the previous year. According to Texas Monthly, Susan had moved to Austin to work for real estate developer Trammell Crow when one of her clients encouraged her to meet Michael. They were introduced over lunch in February 1988 and quickly formed a connection. "Most men I dated talked about themselves a lot and tried to impress me," she told the outlet in August 2000. "He was the nicest guy I'd ever met." Their relationship quickly blossomed, and Michael proposed the following spring.

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Michael and Susan Dell Share 4 Children

Source: MEGA Michael and Susan Dell's children pursued careers in different industries.

Michael and Susan share four children: Alexa, Kira, Juliette and Zachary. The children grew up on the family's sprawling estate, known as "the Castle," before pursuing their own professional paths across different industries. The mom-of-four has also made philanthropy an important part of her children's upbringing, encouraging them to donate one-third of their allowances to charitable causes. "Their lives depend on us making sure they're grounded," Susan told Texas Monthly.

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Susan Dell Is a Philanthropist and Fashion Designer

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Source: MEGA Michael & Susan Dell Foundation was launched in 1999.

Susan has made philanthropy a central part of her work as co-founder and chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. She and her husband set up the private foundation in 1999 to expand opportunities for families and improve lives around the world. Together, they have committed approximately $10 billion to nonprofits and social enterprises supporting communities in the United States, India, Africa and Israel. The foundation is not affiliated with Dell Technologies. Alongside her charitable work, Susan has pursued a career in fashion, establishing three clothing labels over the years. One of her notable achievements came in 2001, when she designed gowns for former President George W. Bush's twin daughters, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, for his first inaugural gala at the time. Susan's namesake clothing line was discontinued in 2003, the same year she launched her luxury fashion label Phi. The brand operated for six years before closing in 2009.

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Susan Dell Is a Texas Women's Hall of Fame Inductee

Source: MEGA Susan Dell was inducted in January 2019.

Susan was inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame in January 2019 for her efforts — through the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation — to rebuild communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. She joined the 2018 class of honorees alongside former First Lady Laura Bush and Olympic medalist Simone Biles. In 2025, she and Michael received the History-Making Texan Award from the Texas State History Museum Foundation for their philanthropic contributions.

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Michael and Susan Dell Supported the Launch Donald Trump's Trump Accounts

Source: MEGA Susan Dell's physical appearance recently made headlines.