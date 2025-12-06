Who Is Glen Powell's Rumored Girlfriend? 5 Things to Know About Michelle Randolph

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph Is From California

Source: MEGA Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have sparked dating rumors.

Rumor has it Glen Powell has a new muse: Michelle Randolph. The Chad Powers actor's rumored girlfriend was born on September 11, 1997, in Napa Valley, Calif. She grew up in Walnut Creek before moving to the Huntington Beach area at 16. In 2023, Randolph received a degree in Film and Media Studies from Arizona State University after previously attending Biola University in Southern California.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph Is the Younger Sister of Cassie Randolph

Source: MEGA Michelle Randolph's sister won 'The Bachelor' Season 23.

Michelle is not the only celebrity in the family; her older sister, Cassie Randolph, won The Bachelor Season 23 in 2019. The siblings previously ran the joint YouTube channel, Double Mumble, before launching LNDN Denim in 2022. They also have a younger brother, Landon Randolph.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph Is a Model and Actress

Source: MEGA Michelle Randolph first began modeling before pursuing an acting career.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2016, Michelle made her modeling debut with Wilhelmina Models. She worked with various brands, including Forever 21 and Tobi, before launching her acting career. "After signing with Wilhelmina Models, I immediately started acting. When I booked my very first movie, the second I walked onto set, I had so much fun and realized that's all I wanted to do," she told Grazia USA. "I stopped modeling and pursued acting ever since." Michelle has since appeared in various films and shows, including House of Witch, 5 Years Apart, 1923, Landman and The Throwback.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph Previously Dated Gregg Sulkin

Source: MEGA Gregg Sulkin is reportedly dating Freya Tidy.

Before being romantically linked to Glen, Michelle dated Wizards of Waverly Place actor Gregg Sulkin for about five years, from 2018 until sometime in 2023. She also sparked dating rumors with KJ Apa in June, though the buzz eventually fizzled out.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Randolph Sparked Dating Rumors With Glen Powell

Source: MEGA Sources said the pair have been 'secretly' dating.