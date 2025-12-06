or
BREAKING NEWS
Who Is Glen Powell's Rumored Girlfriend? 5 Things to Know About Michelle Randolph

Source: MEGA

Glen Powell has been secretly dating Michelle Randolph after the pair first sparked rumors in November, per reports.

Dec. 6 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Michelle Randolph Is From California

Source: MEGA

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have sparked dating rumors.

Rumor has it Glen Powell has a new muse: Michelle Randolph.

The Chad Powers actor's rumored girlfriend was born on September 11, 1997, in Napa Valley, Calif. She grew up in Walnut Creek before moving to the Huntington Beach area at 16.

In 2023, Randolph received a degree in Film and Media Studies from Arizona State University after previously attending Biola University in Southern California.

Michelle Randolph Is the Younger Sister of Cassie Randolph

Source: MEGA

Michelle Randolph's sister won 'The Bachelor' Season 23.

Michelle is not the only celebrity in the family; her older sister, Cassie Randolph, won The Bachelor Season 23 in 2019.

The siblings previously ran the joint YouTube channel, Double Mumble, before launching LNDN Denim in 2022.

They also have a younger brother, Landon Randolph.

Michelle Randolph Is a Model and Actress

Source: MEGA

Michelle Randolph first began modeling before pursuing an acting career.

Glen Powell

In 2016, Michelle made her modeling debut with Wilhelmina Models. She worked with various brands, including Forever 21 and Tobi, before launching her acting career.

"After signing with Wilhelmina Models, I immediately started acting. When I booked my very first movie, the second I walked onto set, I had so much fun and realized that's all I wanted to do," she told Grazia USA. "I stopped modeling and pursued acting ever since."

Michelle has since appeared in various films and shows, including House of Witch, 5 Years Apart, 1923, Landman and The Throwback.

Michelle Randolph Previously Dated Gregg Sulkin

Source: MEGA

Gregg Sulkin is reportedly dating Freya Tidy.

Before being romantically linked to Glen, Michelle dated Wizards of Waverly Place actor Gregg Sulkin for about five years, from 2018 until sometime in 2023.

She also sparked dating rumors with KJ Apa in June, though the buzz eventually fizzled out.

Michelle Randolph Sparked Dating Rumors With Glen Powell

Source: MEGA

Sources said the pair have been 'secretly' dating.

Michelle and Glen's rumored romance made headlines when they were spotted dancing close together at Broken Spoke in Austin, Texas, in November.

In the TikTok video shared by a local student on November 23, the pair can be seen joining the fun on the dance floor with their arms wrapped around each other. Glen twirled her around at one point.

"[They were] super cute together and looked quite happy!" a source said at the time. "He danced with both his mom and Michelle, and the two already seem to be two-stepping experts!"

Then, on December 3, a separate insider told Us Weekly the Anyone but You star is "casually dating" Michelle.

"It's very new," the tipster noted. "They started seeing where things would go around October and have been trying to keep it under the radar for almost two months now."

While they are said to be having fun, Glen reportedly "does not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now."

