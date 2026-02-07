Who Is Natalie Swanston Fuller? Meet the 'RHOBH' Newbie

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Swanston Fuller has captured the spotlight on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, making her debut as a "friend of the Housewives." She joined the cast during the January 22, episode titled "Headlines and Heartbreak," where she made an unforgettable entrance at Rachel Zoe's dinner party.

Natalie Swanston Fuller Made Her 'RHOBH' Debut

Source: MEGA

Dressed in a stunning black lace cutout dress and $1,650 Loewe ankle-strap pumps, Simon Fuller's estranged wife quickly became a standout. "I'm really sorry if everyone sees my v-----," she humorously stated upon arrival, with Erika Jayne responding, "I think you should show your v----- as much as you want!"

Natalie Swanston Fuller Married Simon Fuller in 2008.

Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe introduced Natalie as a woman in transition following her recent separation from Simon, the famed manager of the Spice Girls and creator of American Idol. The couple shares three daughters: Grace and twins Josephine and Ruby. Natalie and Simon married in Napa Valley, Calif., in 2008. According to Harper's Bazaar, she wore a couture Roland Mouret wedding dress and exchanged vows under a special olive tree. "They bought us the tree as a wedding present," she recalled.

Natalie Swanston Fuller Filed for Divorce From Simon Fuller

Source: MEGA

Despite their glamorous lifestyle, the couple's marriage faced challenges, culminating in Natalie filing for divorce in May 2025. The split, cited as due to "irreconcilable differences," has drawn significant media attention, particularly given Simon's estimated net worth of $600 million. Legal documents reveal that Natalie seeks joint custody of their daughters while also requesting spousal support. She has acknowledged the existence of a prenuptial agreement but noted that Simon did not reference it in his response.

Natalie Swanston Fuller Is a Businesswoman

Source: @nataliesfuller/Instagram

Amidst these personal upheavals, Natalie works to relaunch her career. Once an interior designer, she has recently introduced a premium haircare line called Blackmore Hair. "I have a brand I'm launching, which I'm really excited about," she told The Daily Dish.

Natalie Swanston Fuller Hinted at Drama With the 'RHOBH' Stars

Source: @nataliesfuller/Instagram

Viewers can expect to see more of Natalie as she embraces her new role on RHOBH. Rachel highlighted her transformation, stating, "This is new Natalie; this is not old Natalie." As the season progresses, Natalie hints at potential drama with her fellow cast members. "My relationship with the castmates is evolving," she stated, suggesting that viewers should stay tuned for more.

