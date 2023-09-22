Who Is Odell Beckham Jr.? Get to Know Kim Kardashian's Rumored Boyfriend in 9 Photos

In 2011, Beckham Jr. officially started his freshman year at the Louisiana State University, where he continued playing football. He scored his first collegiate touchdown on September 24, 2011, during a play against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

He only played until his junior year and decided to enter the 2014 NFL Draft instead. The New York Giants drafted him as a 12th overall pick during the first round of the selection, leading him to score a four-year contract with the team for $10.4 million and a $5.88 million signing bonus.

He officially made his NFL debut on October 5, 2014, per OSDB Sports.