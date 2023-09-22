OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > odell beckham jr.
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is Odell Beckham Jr.? Get to Know Kim Kardashian's Rumored Boyfriend in 9 Photos

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Odell Beckham Jr. Is From Louisiana

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

He played other sports aside from football.

According to Romper, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – who has been linked to Kim Kardashian – was born in Baton Rouge, La. Meanwhile, his profile on LSU Sports' website shows that his hometown is in New Orleans, La.

He attended the Isidore Newman School, where he served as a wide receiver, cornerback, running back and quarterback for the Greenies football team. He also joined the school's basketball and track teams.

Article continues below advertisement

He Previously Played College Football at Louisiana State University

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

Odell Beckham Jr. sports debut occurred on September 3, 2011, during a game between LSU's team and the Oregon Ducks.

In 2011, Beckham Jr. officially started his freshman year at the Louisiana State University, where he continued playing football. He scored his first collegiate touchdown on September 24, 2011, during a play against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

He only played until his junior year and decided to enter the 2014 NFL Draft instead. The New York Giants drafted him as a 12th overall pick during the first round of the selection, leading him to score a four-year contract with the team for $10.4 million and a $5.88 million signing bonus.

He officially made his NFL debut on October 5, 2014, per OSDB Sports.

His Parents Were Both Athletes

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

He has two younger siblings.

Beckham Jr.'s parents also have notable careers in the sports industry.

His father, Odell Beckham Sr., served as a running back at the Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas, and LSU, while his mother, Heather Van Norman, was a track runner at LSU and participated in three national championship relay teams.

Article continues below advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr. Has a Circle of Celebrity Friends

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

He has been spotted spending time with his celebrity friends when he is not on the field.

Beckham Jr. established friendships with celebrities and other A-list athletes over the past few years, including Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Corden, LeBron James, Trey Songz and Lewis Hamilton.

Article continues below advertisement

He Won the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

He received the recognition at the 'NFL Honors' ceremony.

MORE ON:
odell beckham jr.

The wide receiver's efforts immediately paid off when he won the 2014 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said he had not seen a young receiver like Beckham Jr. "explode this way without much practice time in my entire life."

Article continues below advertisement

He Shares Son Zydn with Ex Lauren Wood

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

Odell Beckham Jr. and his then-girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their son in 2022.

On February 17, 2022, the 30-year-old athlete and his then-girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their first child, Zydn Beckham.

"When I first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn't know anything about the world ... it's just happiness and joy," he told People in October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

He Appeared in TV Series and Music Videos

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

He also invested in several businesses over the past few years.

Beckham Jr. made several TV and music video appearances, starting with Catching Odell in 2015, followed by cameos on Code Black and Ballers. He also starred in three music videos.

Article continues below advertisement

He Sparked Dating Rumors With Kim Kardashian

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

Lauren Wood recently shared a cryptic post amid the dating rumors.

After his split from Wood, Beckham Jr. ignited romance rumors with The Kardashians star. A source told People that the pair have made a connection and are "hanging out."

Fans, however, did not find it amusing and told the 42-year-old businesswoman to stay away from the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver.

Article continues below advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr. Was Linked to Kim Kardashian's Sister Khloé

who is odell beckham jr
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian got back with Tristan Thompson months after she was linked to Odell Beckham Jr.Beckham Jr.

Years before the dating rumors with Kim surfaced, Beckham Jr. was initially linked to her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The buzz started when the public spotted them getting cozy and flirting at Drake's Hidden Hills, Calif., Memorial Day party in 2016. Beckham Jr. said the photos were taken out of context and soon set the record straight during his interview with GQ.

"Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house — we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people," he said. "It's just kind of like… 'dating'? I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we've had."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.