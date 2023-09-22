Who Is Odell Beckham Jr.? Get to Know Kim Kardashian's Rumored Boyfriend in 9 Photos
Odell Beckham Jr. Is From Louisiana
According to Romper, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – who has been linked to Kim Kardashian – was born in Baton Rouge, La. Meanwhile, his profile on LSU Sports' website shows that his hometown is in New Orleans, La.
He attended the Isidore Newman School, where he served as a wide receiver, cornerback, running back and quarterback for the Greenies football team. He also joined the school's basketball and track teams.
He Previously Played College Football at Louisiana State University
In 2011, Beckham Jr. officially started his freshman year at the Louisiana State University, where he continued playing football. He scored his first collegiate touchdown on September 24, 2011, during a play against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
He only played until his junior year and decided to enter the 2014 NFL Draft instead. The New York Giants drafted him as a 12th overall pick during the first round of the selection, leading him to score a four-year contract with the team for $10.4 million and a $5.88 million signing bonus.
He officially made his NFL debut on October 5, 2014, per OSDB Sports.
His Parents Were Both Athletes
Beckham Jr.'s parents also have notable careers in the sports industry.
His father, Odell Beckham Sr., served as a running back at the Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas, and LSU, while his mother, Heather Van Norman, was a track runner at LSU and participated in three national championship relay teams.
Odell Beckham Jr. Has a Circle of Celebrity Friends
Beckham Jr. established friendships with celebrities and other A-list athletes over the past few years, including Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Corden, LeBron James, Trey Songz and Lewis Hamilton.
He Won the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award
- Kim Kardashian Hit With Backlash After Odell Beckham Jr. Romance Rumors Swirl: 'Stay Away From Him!'
- Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, More Attend The Star-Studded Launch Party For Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Brand — Photos
- Kylie Jenner BFF Stassie Flirts With Machine Gun Kelly & Hangs With A-List Stars At The Quavo Huncho Celebrity Basketball Game
The wide receiver's efforts immediately paid off when he won the 2014 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said he had not seen a young receiver like Beckham Jr. "explode this way without much practice time in my entire life."
He Shares Son Zydn with Ex Lauren Wood
On February 17, 2022, the 30-year-old athlete and his then-girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their first child, Zydn Beckham.
"When I first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn't know anything about the world ... it's just happiness and joy," he told People in October 2022.
He Appeared in TV Series and Music Videos
Beckham Jr. made several TV and music video appearances, starting with Catching Odell in 2015, followed by cameos on Code Black and Ballers. He also starred in three music videos.
He Sparked Dating Rumors With Kim Kardashian
After his split from Wood, Beckham Jr. ignited romance rumors with The Kardashians star. A source told People that the pair have made a connection and are "hanging out."
Fans, however, did not find it amusing and told the 42-year-old businesswoman to stay away from the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver.
Odell Beckham Jr. Was Linked to Kim Kardashian's Sister Khloé
Years before the dating rumors with Kim surfaced, Beckham Jr. was initially linked to her sister Khloé Kardashian.
The buzz started when the public spotted them getting cozy and flirting at Drake's Hidden Hills, Calif., Memorial Day party in 2016. Beckham Jr. said the photos were taken out of context and soon set the record straight during his interview with GQ.
"Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house — we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people," he said. "It's just kind of like… 'dating'? I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we've had."