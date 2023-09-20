Kim Kardashian Hit With Backlash After Odell Beckham Jr. Romance Rumors Swirl: 'Stay Away From Him!'
Football fans are outraged by a possible romance between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.
The internet was set ablaze after reports surfaced that The Kardashians star, 42, and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 30, have been spending time together following his split from his girlfriend Lauren Wood.
"That explains why his career is over," one Instagram user wrote below a post about the romance rumors.
"No one is happy about this, why Odell Beckham Jr!!!!!?????," a second concerned person penned.
"Stay away from him! We tryna win," another NFL fan chimed in, while an additional person noted, "Hasn't anyone learned not to get involved with that family?"
The upset comes the same day insiders confirmed Kardashian and Beckham Jr. "are hanging out" and that the athlete had ended his relationship with Wood, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Zydn.
If the SKIMS founder and Beckham Jr.'s romance goes the distance, it will be her first relationship since her August 2022 split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, whom she dated after her divorce from Kayne West — the father of her daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm, 4.
Kardashian's taste for NFL players is nothing new. The reality star infamously dated New Orleans Saints player Reggie Bush from 2007 until 2010, when her career began to boom.
The 38-year-old reflected on their relationship and how Kardashian living her life in the spotlight while he was on the field was difficult for them. "I play football, and most football players are camera shy," he told Rachael Ray in an interview before they called it quits.
- Kanye West's Son Saint, 7, Flips Off Paparazzi While Out With Mom Kim Kardashian — See Her Intense Reaction
- Caitlyn Jenner Insists Kim Kardashian 'Calculated' Fame 'From the Beginning' in Explosive 'House of Kardashian' Trailer: Watch
- Kim Kardashian Goes Sheer at NYFW Dinner as Kanye West and Bianca Censori Continue to Cause Controversy in Italy: Photos
"We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do. I do it because it's important to [Kim]," he said of appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The mother-of-four also recently spent time with perhaps the greatest football star of all time — Tom Brady. As OK! previously reported, Michael Rubin addressed the buzz that Kardashian and the former New England Patriots player were "super flirty" at Rubin's famous Hamptons white party back in July.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Honestly, they're just friends," Rubin noted during an interview amid the widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there. Tom was with me a ton of the night, and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much."
"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," the businessman admitted. "We always want to laugh about it."
People spoke to sources about Kardashian and Beckham Jr.