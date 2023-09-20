OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Hit With Backlash After Odell Beckham Jr. Romance Rumors Swirl: 'Stay Away From Him!'

kimodellpp
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 20 2023, Updated 11:41 a.m. ET

Football fans are outraged by a possible romance between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

The internet was set ablaze after reports surfaced that The Kardashians star, 42, and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 30, have been spending time together following his split from his girlfriend Lauren Wood.

kim kardashian pp
Source: Mega

Football fans lashed out at Kim Kardashian over her alleged romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

"That explains why his career is over," one Instagram user wrote below a post about the romance rumors.

"No one is happy about this, why Odell Beckham Jr!!!!!?????," a second concerned person penned.

"Stay away from him! We tryna win," another NFL fan chimed in, while an additional person noted, "Hasn't anyone learned not to get involved with that family?"

odell beckham jr celebs attend kendall jenner tequila party
Source: Mega

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian are reportedly 'hanging out' amid dating rumors.

The upset comes the same day insiders confirmed Kardashian and Beckham Jr. "are hanging out" and that the athlete had ended his relationship with Wood, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Zydn.

If the SKIMS founder and Beckham Jr.'s romance goes the distance, it will be her first relationship since her August 2022 split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, whom she dated after her divorce from Kayne West — the father of her daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm, 4.

kim kardashian pp
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is back on the dating scene after her romance with Pete Davidson and divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian's taste for NFL players is nothing new. The reality star infamously dated New Orleans Saints player Reggie Bush from 2007 until 2010, when her career began to boom.

The 38-year-old reflected on their relationship and how Kardashian living her life in the spotlight while he was on the field was difficult for them. "I play football, and most football players are camera shy," he told Rachael Ray in an interview before they called it quits.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
odell
Source: Mega

Odell Beckham Jr. recently split from his model girlfriend Lauren Wood.

"We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do. I do it because it's important to [Kim]," he said of appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The mother-of-four also recently spent time with perhaps the greatest football star of all time — Tom Brady. As OK! previously reported, Michael Rubin addressed the buzz that Kardashian and the former New England Patriots player were "super flirty" at Rubin's famous Hamptons white party back in July.

Source: OK!
"Honestly, they're just friends," Rubin noted during an interview amid the widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there. Tom was with me a ton of the night, and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much."

"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," the businessman admitted. "We always want to laugh about it."

People spoke to sources about Kardashian and Beckham Jr.

