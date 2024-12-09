Everything to Know About Pete Davidson's Sister Casey: Her Work, Relationship With Her Sibling and More

Casey and Pete lost their father, Scott Davidson, at a young age after the patriarch died in the line of duty during the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. Casey was just 3 years old, while the Saturday Night Live star was 7 years old at the time.

In 2022, she paid tribute to Scott by sharing his black-and-white photograph on Instagram.

"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," Casey wrote. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."

Scott, a firefighter and one of the responders during the attack, was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Centre hotel before the second Twin Tower was hit. He later was pronounced dead.

"I got picked up by my mom. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad's at work, I had no idea. My mom's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV.' I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything.' And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV. They're like, 'These are all the fireman who are dead,'" Pete said while detailing how he learned about his father's passing during an interview on the "Jon Bernthal's Real Ones" podcast.

His film, The King of Staten Island, reportedly helped him deal with PTSD following his dad's death.