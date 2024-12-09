or
Everything to Know About Pete Davidson's Sister Casey: Her Work, Relationship With Her Sibling and More

pete davidsons sister casey
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson shares a close bond with his younger sister, Casey Davidson.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

All About Casey Davidson's Personal Life

pete davidsons sister casey
Source: @caseydavidson/Instagram

Casey Davidson is Pete Davidson's younger sister.

Casey Davidson, Pete Davidson's younger sister, was born in 1997.

She has over 50,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts her travels and life updates.

She Works as a Physician Assistant

pete davidsons sister casey
Source: @caseydavidson/Instagram

Pete and Casey Davidson grew up on Staten Island.

In 2019, Casey earned a degree from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where she also played basketball. Following her graduation, she began working as a physician assistant at Lenox Hill Neurosurgery.

Casey and Pete Davidson Lost Their Father on 9/11

pete davidsons sister casey
Source: @caseydavidson/Instagram

The siblings constantly remember their father on every anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Pete Davidson

Casey and Pete lost their father, Scott Davidson, at a young age after the patriarch died in the line of duty during the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. Casey was just 3 years old, while the Saturday Night Live star was 7 years old at the time.

In 2022, she paid tribute to Scott by sharing his black-and-white photograph on Instagram.

"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," Casey wrote. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."

Scott, a firefighter and one of the responders during the attack, was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Centre hotel before the second Twin Tower was hit. He later was pronounced dead.

"I got picked up by my mom. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad's at work, I had no idea. My mom's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV.' I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything.' And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV. They're like, 'These are all the fireman who are dead,'" Pete said while detailing how he learned about his father's passing during an interview on the "Jon Bernthal's Real Ones" podcast.

His film, The King of Staten Island, reportedly helped him deal with PTSD following his dad's death.

Their Dog Passed Away in 2023

pete davidsons sister casey
Source: @caseydavidson/Instagram

Their family dog, Henry, died in 2023.

Casey shared a heartfelt Instagram post after their family dog, Henry, died.

"To the best snuggler, study buddy, trickmaster.. I could go on for days because he truly was the best, thank you for always making me smile and never letting me sleep alone. we’ll miss you forever Henry," she wrote.

She Inspired Maude Apatow's Character in 'The King of Staten Island'

pete davidsons sister casey
Source: @caseydavidson/Instagram

'The King of Staten Island' was released in 2020.

The King of Staten Island saw Maude Apatow take on the role of Scott's sister, a character inspired by Casey, in the film.

"I didn't want [Casey] to think I was doing an impression of her," said Apatow, explaining she wanted to do her character justice. "I didn't really spend that much time with her before the movie started. I tried to get as much information about her and their dynamic, and then I kind of just made it my own. And then afterward, I've got to know her really well, and we had dinner the other night — and she's the best. So, hopefully, I did her proud."

