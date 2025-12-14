or
Who Is Rebecca Gayheart's Billionaire Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Hard Rock Cafe Co-Founder Peter Morton

Source: MEGA; @DanielsatDU/Youtube

Rebecca Gayheart was spotted kissing her new boyfriend, Peter Morton, while on a date in Beverly Hills on December 3.

Dec. 14 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Peter Morton Was Born in Chicago

Source: @DanielsatDU/Youtube

Rebecca Gayheart is dating Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton.

Rebecca Gayheart has a new man in her life.

The Jawbreaker actress is dating Chicago-born businessman and restaurateur Peter Morton. He was raised in Los Angeles and later graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

Peter Morton Co-Founded the Hard Rock Cafe

Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart began dating Peter Morton years after her split from Eric Dane.

His father, Arnie Morton, famously founded the Morton's Steakhouse chain. After graduating from college, Peter followed in the patriarch's footsteps by teaming up with Isaac Tigrett to co-found Hard Rock Cafe and open the first stall in London in June 1971.

In June 1996, he confirmed that he and his business partners had sold their stake to the Rank Organization for $410 million; $300 million of the deal went to Peter himself.

A decade later, he and his partners sold the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and other properties to the Morgans Hotel Group Company for $770 million, according to the Associated Press.

"It was just time to take the chips off the table," he told the outlet. "I'm looking to do some different things in my life. That was it."

Outside the industry, Peter extended his reach and helped fund director Guy Ritchie's independent film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Peter Morton Broke Records With the Sale of His Los Angeles Home

Source: @DanielsatDU/Youtube

Rebecca Gayheart dismissed her divorce filing from Eric Dane without prejudice.

In 2018, Peter set the record for the highest-priced home sale in Los Angeles history with the $110 million sale of his property in Malibu's Carbon Beach area. He reportedly purchased the house for $5.6 million in multiple payments over three decades.

"There are never going to be that many giant sales [in Malibu], because there are only so many homes that have a lot of beachfront and multiple parcels," real estate broker Jack Pritchett told The Los Angeles Times. "We can say $110 million is a joke, but you can't find multiple-lot properties like Morton's."

Rebecca Gayheart

Peter Morton Has Been Married Twice

Source: @DanielsatDU/Youtube

Rebecca Gayheart's estranged husband has been diagnosed with ALS.

Rebecca's boyfriend has been married twice: first to Paulene Stone from 1980 to 1986, then to Tarlton Pauley from 1990 to 1997.

Peter's only child with Paulene, Harry, died "from a probable cardiac arrhythmia and myocardial bridging with coronary artery atherosclerosis" on November 23, 2019, the Los Angeles Coroner's Office said in a report.

Peter Morton Sparked Dating Rumors With Rebecca Gayheart in 2023

Source: @DanielsatDU/Youtube; MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton have made public appearances together amid their romance.

Peter reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship with supermodel Linda Evangelista between 2006 to 2013. About a decade later, he became romantically linked to the Scream 2 actress after they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Their 2023 date was followed by several public appearances, including at a Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner in March.

Peter Morton and Rebecca Gayheart Enjoyed a PDA-Packed Date in Beverly Hills

Source: @DanielsatDU/Youtube; MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton appeared to confirm their relationship during the December outing.

On December 3, Peter and Rebecca were photographed kissing as they stepped out of Italian restaurant E-Baldi in Beverly Hills, Calif. They have yet to directly confirm their relationship.

