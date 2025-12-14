Who Is Rebecca Gayheart's Billionaire Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Hard Rock Cafe Co-Founder Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart was spotted kissing her new boyfriend, Peter Morton, while on a date in Beverly Hills on December 3.

The Jawbreaker actress is dating Chicago-born businessman and restaurateur Peter Morton . He was raised in Los Angeles and later graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

His father, Arnie Morton, famously founded the Morton's Steakhouse chain. After graduating from college, Peter followed in the patriarch's footsteps by teaming up with Isaac Tigrett to co-found Hard Rock Cafe and open the first stall in London in June 1971.

In June 1996, he confirmed that he and his business partners had sold their stake to the Rank Organization for $410 million; $300 million of the deal went to Peter himself.

A decade later, he and his partners sold the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and other properties to the Morgans Hotel Group Company for $770 million, according to the Associated Press.

"It was just time to take the chips off the table," he told the outlet. "I'm looking to do some different things in my life. That was it."

Outside the industry, Peter extended his reach and helped fund director Guy Ritchie's independent film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.