Article continues below advertisement
Rebecca Gayheart Goes Public with Billionaire Boyfriend Amid Ex Eric Dane's Health Crisis

split photo of Rebecca Gayheart, Peter Morton & Eric Dane
Source: MEGA; @DanielsatDU/Youtube

Rebecca Gayheart went public with billionaire Peter Morton during a rare date night.

Profile Image

Dec. 6 2025, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Gayheart and billionaire boyfriend Peter Morton enjoyed a rare moment of affection during a date night at E-Baldi in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, December 3. The couple stepped out hand in hand, sharing hugs and kisses that highlighted their blossoming relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rebecca Gayheart and billionaire Peter Morton were spotted showing PDA during date night.
Source: MEGA; @DanielsatDU/Youtube

Rebecca Gayheart and billionaire Peter Morton were spotted showing PDA during date night.

Article continues below advertisement

At 54, Gayheart paired a chic black-and-white polka-dot dress with a white blazer, accessorizing with black tights, a red purse and striking red pumps. Meanwhile, Morton, 78, opted for a coordinated look, wearing a black sweater, matching pants, and white sneakers.

Despite their romance blossoming, Gayheart has kept a low profile while managing her complicated relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane. The former couple, who wed in 2004, share two daughters: Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. They separated in 2018 only to call off their divorce in April, just weeks before the Grey’s Anatomy star revealed his ALS diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent podcast appearance on “Broad Ideas,” Gayheart spoke candidly about her “super complicated” relationship with Dane. She expressed her commitment to supporting him through his health struggles while being a positive role model for their children.

“[I tell them], ‘No matter what, he is our family and he is your father,’” Gayheart said. “We show up, and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it the best we can.”

Article continues below advertisement

Admitting the challenges, she stated, “It’s super complicated for me. We’ve been separated for eight years.”

Gayheart also clarified that their daughters “live with [her] 100 percent of the time,” emphasizing the importance of allowing them to foster a relationship with their father despite the circumstances.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rebecca Gayheart has been balancing her new relationship amid her ex's health woes.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart has been balancing her new relationship amid her ex's health woes.

Article continues below advertisement

As Dane battles ALS, which currently has no known cure, Gayheart has worked to stay optimistic.

"I don’t know if I’m doing it well or in the wrong way or right way, I’m just showing up and trying to be there for them. I guess time will tell,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

The ongoing situation has taken a toll on the girls, who Gayheart described as “good girls who are just going through a lot.” She aims to create opportunities for them to spend time with Dane, hoping they won’t look back regretting missed chances.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model has supported Eric Dane through his ALS diagnosis while caring for their two daughters.
Source: MEGA

The model has supported Eric Dane through his ALS diagnosis while caring for their two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Dane recently provided an emotional update during a virtual panel with I AM ALS, admitting, “I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day. I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress said she wants her girls to maintain a strong bond with their father despite the challenges.
Source: MEGA

The actress said she wants her girls to maintain a strong bond with their father despite the challenges.

Despite their decision to call off the divorce, both Gayheart and Dane have made it clear that they are maintaining a friendship for the sake of their family. Dane is also moving forward romantically, being linked to filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff.

