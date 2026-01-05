or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Zach Bryan
OK LogoCOUPLES

Who Is Zach Bryan's New Wife Samantha Leonard?

split photo of Zach Bryan & Samantha Leonard
Source: MEGA; @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Zach Bryan surprised fans by marrying Samantha Leonard in Spain on New Year’s Eve.

Profile Image

Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Zach Bryan surprised fans by marrying Samantha Leonard on New Year’s Eve in San Sebastián, Spain.

While Bryan, 29, has made headlines for his music and past controversies, his new wife remains somewhat of an enigma.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Birthday and Early Life

image of Zach Bryan married Samantha Leonard on New Year’s Eve in Spain.
Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Zach Bryan married Samantha Leonard on New Year’s Eve in Spain.

Leonard was born in October 1997, making her 28 when they tied the knot. Hailing from California, she has a diverse educational background.

Article continues below advertisement

Academic Journey

image of Samantha Leonard studied at NYU and is pursuing a master’s degree in architecture at USC.
Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Samantha Leonard studied at NYU and is pursuing a master’s degree in architecture at USC.

Leonard attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana before graduating from Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach. She pursued higher education at New York University and is currently studying for a Master of Architecture degree, focusing on interior architecture at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Matters

image of Samantha Leonard is 28 years old and originally from California.
Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Samantha Leonard is 28 years old and originally from California.

MORE ON:
Zach Bryan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Leonard values her family deeply. Her best friend recently married her brother, Nick Leonard, in November 2024, and she appears to have two young nieces. She often spends quality time with her parents, showcasing a strong family bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Hobbies and Interests

image of The couple first appeared together on Instagram in mid-2025.
Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

The couple first appeared together on Instagram in mid-2025.

An avid traveler, Samantha frequently visits Spain. She's also a talented artist, sharing her drawings and paintings on Instagram. Yoga is another passion; she has practiced for years and even taught classes.

Article continues below advertisement

Pet Lover

image of Samantha Leonard is an animal lover.
Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Samantha Leonard is an animal lover.

Samantha has a love for animals, having grown up with a golden retriever and later caring for a Yorkshire terrier, who sadly passed away in June 2025. She currently seems to have a horse as well.

Article continues below advertisement

The Romance

image of Samantha Leonard is an artist, traveler and longtime yoga enthusiast.
Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Samantha Leonard is an artist, traveler and longtime yoga enthusiast.

While the timeline of their relationship is unclear, Samantha first shared photos of Zach on Instagram in July 2025 during his time at Pamplona’s annual Running of the Bulls. Their relationship appears to have blossomed quickly, as they made several appearances together in photo dumps later that year.

Samantha later shared some wedding pictures on Instagram, writing, "forever xx."

Zach went through a public breakup from Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, who accused the musician of emotional abuse and alleged that he offered her $12 million to not discuss their romance.

“You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away," she alleged on the "BFFs" podcast. “You get to go skip off and sing your little f---ing songs on stage like you're a good dude ... Sorry, I'm not them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.