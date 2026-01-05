Who Is Zach Bryan's New Wife Samantha Leonard?
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Zach Bryan surprised fans by marrying Samantha Leonard on New Year’s Eve in San Sebastián, Spain.
While Bryan, 29, has made headlines for his music and past controversies, his new wife remains somewhat of an enigma.
Birthday and Early Life
Leonard was born in October 1997, making her 28 when they tied the knot. Hailing from California, she has a diverse educational background.
Academic Journey
Leonard attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana before graduating from Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach. She pursued higher education at New York University and is currently studying for a Master of Architecture degree, focusing on interior architecture at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Family Matters
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Leonard values her family deeply. Her best friend recently married her brother, Nick Leonard, in November 2024, and she appears to have two young nieces. She often spends quality time with her parents, showcasing a strong family bond.
Hobbies and Interests
An avid traveler, Samantha frequently visits Spain. She's also a talented artist, sharing her drawings and paintings on Instagram. Yoga is another passion; she has practiced for years and even taught classes.
Pet Lover
Samantha has a love for animals, having grown up with a golden retriever and later caring for a Yorkshire terrier, who sadly passed away in June 2025. She currently seems to have a horse as well.
The Romance
While the timeline of their relationship is unclear, Samantha first shared photos of Zach on Instagram in July 2025 during his time at Pamplona’s annual Running of the Bulls. Their relationship appears to have blossomed quickly, as they made several appearances together in photo dumps later that year.
Samantha later shared some wedding pictures on Instagram, writing, "forever xx."
Zach went through a public breakup from Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, who accused the musician of emotional abuse and alleged that he offered her $12 million to not discuss their romance.
“You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away," she alleged on the "BFFs" podcast. “You get to go skip off and sing your little f---ing songs on stage like you're a good dude ... Sorry, I'm not them."