Who Is Zach Bryan's New Wife Samantha Leonard?

Zach Bryan surprised fans by marrying Samantha Leonard on New Year’s Eve in San Sebastián, Spain. While Bryan, 29, has made headlines for his music and past controversies, his new wife remains somewhat of an enigma.

Birthday and Early Life

Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Leonard was born in October 1997, making her 28 when they tied the knot. Hailing from California, she has a diverse educational background.

Academic Journey

Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Leonard attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana before graduating from Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach. She pursued higher education at New York University and is currently studying for a Master of Architecture degree, focusing on interior architecture at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Family Matters

Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Leonard values her family deeply. Her best friend recently married her brother, Nick Leonard, in November 2024, and she appears to have two young nieces. She often spends quality time with her parents, showcasing a strong family bond.

Hobbies and Interests

Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram The couple first appeared together on Instagram in mid-2025.

An avid traveler, Samantha frequently visits Spain. She's also a talented artist, sharing her drawings and paintings on Instagram. Yoga is another passion; she has practiced for years and even taught classes.

Pet Lover

Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram

Samantha has a love for animals, having grown up with a golden retriever and later caring for a Yorkshire terrier, who sadly passed away in June 2025. She currently seems to have a horse as well.

The Romance

Source: @samanthaleightonn/Instagram