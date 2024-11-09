Inside Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan's Breakup Drama: Abuse Allegations, Infidelity Claims and More

On October 22, Zach Bryan confirmed he and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia had called it quits but declared he continued to "respect and love her with every ounce of my heart."

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."