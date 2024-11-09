Inside Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan's Breakup Drama: Abuse Allegations, Infidelity Claims and More
Zach Bryan Announced Their Breakup in October
On October 22, Zach Bryan confirmed he and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia had called it quits but declared he continued to "respect and love her with every ounce of my heart."
"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Reacted to Zach Bryan's Social Media Update
The Barstool Sports personality took to her Instagram Story to share her side shortly after Bryan announced their split.
"Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now," LaPaglia admitted. "Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk."
She also told her followers, "I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK."
Zach Bryan Was on a Dating Platform Before Their Split
The "Something in the Orange" singer was reportedly on Raya, a celebrity dating platform, and allegedly started seeing other women while he was still dating LaPaglia.
A source told Us Weekly that the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host confronted Bryan about his rumored infidelity, but the discussion reportedly "did not go well," leaving LaPaglia upset.
"They had just moved in together in the spring, and she changed her whole life to accommodate his," said the insider. "She’s devastated. He has denied all the allegations but still agreed they should split."
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Was 'Having a Very Hard Time' After Their Split
On October 30, LaPaglia revealed she and her podcast co-hosts, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, decided to skip another episode of "BFFs" as she was "having a very hard time figuring out how I want to handle this publicly due to all the backlash."
She was seemingly referring to the condemnation she faced over her comments about the Menendez brothers and her alleged feud with Grace O'Malley, to name a few.
"I am going to put my mental health first this week," LaPaglia continued. "Josh and Dave want to make sure I do what’s best for me."
The 25-year-old soon claimed Bryan blocked her following their breakup.
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Came Forward With Abuse Claims
LaPaglia dropped some shocking claims following her breakup with Bryan, accusing him of emotionally abusing her during their relationship.
On the November 7 episode of "BFFs" podcast, she claimed she declined a $12 million settlement allegedly offered to her if she agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which would have silenced her from sharing her experiences with the "I Remember Everything" singer.
According to LaPaglia, she was told she would receive it "over the course of three years."
"I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up," LaPaglia continued.
During the same episode, the podcaster looked back at the time the "Oak Island" singer "freaked the f--- out" when he heard her singing Morgan Wallen's track "Last Night."
She quoted her ex yelling, “You’re singing another man’s song under my roof, in this house that I own.”
LaPaglia added she was also not allowed to listen to Noah Kahan's songs.