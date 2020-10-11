Crime happens all around us, every day, every minute. The existence of crime is a scary, but uncontrollable part of life.

Our society feeds off of true crime. We have entire cable networks dedicated to its very existence. We demand all the gory details, anytime something shocking or tragic occurs. It is in those details that we try to figure out exactly what and why something happened.

Whether it was the shocking slaying of Shanann Watts and her two children, Bella and Celeste, by deranged husband and father Chris Watts or the mysterious killing of 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colo., true crimes have had lasting impacts on society.

A countless number of books, movies and TV shows have prompted policy changes, and crime has shaped the American way of life and will continue to do so.

Here we take a look at some of the most notorious true crime murders that shocked and rocked the nation.