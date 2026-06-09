Who Was James Handy? Everything to Know About the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Killed in a Fatal Stabbing
June 9 2026, Updated 8:50 a.m. ET
James Handy Was a Veteran Actor
James Handy built a decades-long career in film and television before his tragic death.
Born in New York City on March 19, 1945, the veteran actor broke into acting in the late 1970s. His earliest roles included Taps, The Verdict, Burglar, Bird, Search for Tomorrow and Our Family Honor.
In the years thereafter, he expanded his empire and amassed credits in K-9, The Rocketeer, Unbreakable, 15 Minutes, Guarding Tess, Suburbicon, The OJ Simpson Story, Melrose Place, The X-Files, Law & Order, CSI: NY, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, Cold Case, 9-1-1 and Walker, Texas Ranger, among others.
Handy also secured notable supporting roles in Logan, Jumanji, Arachnophobia and Top Gun: Maverick, and recurring roles in Alias, NYPD Blue and Profiler.
He made his final public appearance at a 2017 screening of Senior Entourage, which featured David Lockhart, Mark Rydell, Brian Connors and Helen Reddy.
James Handy Produced a Movie Before His Death
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In 2022, Handy took on a producer role in the film Street to Table.
According to his IMDb page, he was set to portray Patricio in the film Kickback, V. Writer Heidi Anderson-Swan told TMZ that pre-production was halted due to several issues, including funding. She also reacted to the actor's death, saying she was heartbroken and still struggling to process the loss of "one of the sweetest people" she had met in Hollywood.
James Handy Died Following a Fatal Stabbing
On June 3, the Los Angeles Police Department's West Vallet area patrol officers "responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The 911 caller stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'"
"Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement continued, as OK! previously reported.
Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old son of Handy's girlfriend, was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He remains in custody at the Van Nuys Jail in Southern California on $2 million bail.
Per the LAPD, Gledhill even "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for" in addition to allegedly confessing to the crime.
"The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend," said the department, adding investigators "believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public."
A motive for the fatal stabbing has not yet been disclosed.