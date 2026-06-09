Who Was James Handy? Everything to Know About the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Killed in a Fatal Stabbing

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James Handy Was a Veteran Actor

Source: Ten Thirteen Productions/The X-Files (1993) James Handy died at the age of 81.

James Handy built a decades-long career in film and television before his tragic death. Born in New York City on March 19, 1945, the veteran actor broke into acting in the late 1970s. His earliest roles included Taps, The Verdict, Burglar, Bird, Search for Tomorrow and Our Family Honor. In the years thereafter, he expanded his empire and amassed credits in K-9, The Rocketeer, Unbreakable, 15 Minutes, Guarding Tess, Suburbicon, The OJ Simpson Story, Melrose Place, The X-Files, Law & Order, CSI: NY, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, Cold Case, 9-1-1 and Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Handy also secured notable supporting roles in Logan, Jumanji, Arachnophobia and Top Gun: Maverick, and recurring roles in Alias, NYPD Blue and Profiler. He made his final public appearance at a 2017 screening of Senior Entourage, which featured David Lockhart, Mark Rydell, Brian Connors and Helen Reddy.

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James Handy Produced a Movie Before His Death

Source: ABC Studios/Castle (2009) James Handy played Jimmy in the 2022 film 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

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In 2022, Handy took on a producer role in the film Street to Table. According to his IMDb page, he was set to portray Patricio in the film Kickback, V. Writer Heidi Anderson-Swan told TMZ that pre-production was halted due to several issues, including funding. She also reacted to the actor's death, saying she was heartbroken and still struggling to process the loss of "one of the sweetest people" she had met in Hollywood.

James Handy Died Following a Fatal Stabbing

Source: MEGA The son of James Handy's girlfriend was identified as the alleged attacker.