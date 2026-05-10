Will There Be 'Top Gun 3'? Everything to Know So Far About the Franchise's Third Installment — Including Tom Cruise's Return

Tom Cruise will feel the need… the need for speed again in Top Gun 3.

During the Paramount Pictures' CinemaCon presentation on April 16, Josh Greenstein, co-head of the film production, confirmed the third installment in the Top Gun film franchise is "officially in development with a script underway, reuniting Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer."

Previously, Jay Ellis said he had no idea whether there would be a sequel following the success of the first two films in the franchise.

"I haven't heard about it, so if you know something, tell me," he told People while at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022. "No, I don't think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will."

Ellis added, "I mean, we would all love to work together. We'd love to do it again. We'd love to be with Tom again. We'd love to be in the back F18s again. So if we're lucky enough to do it again, I'm sure every single one of us would be there."

Meanwhile, Miles Teller revealed in July 2022 that he and Cruise had "been having some conversations" about a potential follow-up, noting it was "all up" to the lead star.

Then, in August 2022, Glen Powell teased there was "definitely been conversations [but] it's above [his] pay grade."

He added, "It's really up to Tom. It's up to Jerry. It's up to all the powers that be, but if they call me back to Miramar, I'll be there."

It was not until January 2024 when a report revealed Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger was writing the script for Top Gun 3. That same month, Powell joined a panel for his film Hit Man at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival's Chase Sapphire Lounge, where he discussed his future in the Top Gun franchise.

"That is all classified," he quipped.