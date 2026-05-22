Who Was Kyle Busch? 8 Things to Know About the Legendary NASCAR Driver After His Death

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Kyle Busch Was Born Into a Racing Family

Source: MEGA NASCAR driver Kyle Busch died on May 21 at the age of 41.

Kyle Busch cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished figures in motorsports history. Born in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 2, 1985, the NASCAR driver's passion for motorsports began at an early age as he grew up in a racing family. His father, Tom Busch, worked as a mechanic and competed in local races after relocating with his wife, Gaye Busch, from Schaumburg, Ill. His brother, Kurt Busch, also quickly climbed the ranks of the racing world. "You think I'm a pretty good race car driver? Wait until you see my brother. He's the best driver in the family," Kurt said of Kyle.

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Kyle Busch Started His Motorsports Career at Just 13

Source: MEGA He was a father-of-two.

Kyle was only 13 when he got his start in Legends car racing in the late 1990s. He initially joined events and championships at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, winning 65 Legend Cars events and two Legend Cars championships. He then transitioned to full-bodied Late Model competition. He made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Indianapolis Raceway Park for Roush Racing, successfully finishing ninth in his first race at the age of 16. But at the time, NASCAR raised its minimum age requirements to 18 for national series competition. It soon pushed Kyle to "step out of the shadow of Kurt," telling the Associated Press in 2003, "I need to be my own person and make my own way and show everybody that I can drive." That same year, he signed with Rick Hendrick's organization. He made history when he won the first-ever "Car of Tomorrow" race at Bristol Motor Speedway and scored victories at Auto Club Speedway and Phoenix Ropeway during his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season, becoming one of six drivers to earn multiple wins as a rookie. In addition, he won two ARCA Menard Series races driving for Hendrick Motorsports and made his O'Reilly Series debut in 2003.

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Kyle Busch Became One of NASCAR's Most Accomplished Drivers

Source: MEGA Kyle Busch was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Following his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2004, Kyle scored his first Cup win at the Auto Club Speedway, becoming the premier series' youngest winner. He later joined Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in 2008. His 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing allowed him to capture 56 Cup Series victories and the 2009 championship. According to his website, Kyle held an active 10-season streak of posting wins in all three of NASCAR's national series at the time of his death.

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Kyle Busch Turned Down an Opportunity to Drive for the U.S. F1 Team

Source: MEGA He previously said he would like to try competing in Formula One.

In 2009, Kyle expressed his desire to compete in Formula One. "It's something I'd love to take a shot at one day," he told reporters at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. "Hopefully, one of these days I'll get a chance to drive one and see if I'm good at it." The opportunity which would have allowed him to switch from stock car racing to F1 came when he was linked to a potential position with the U.S.-based F1 Team. However, he turned down multiple chances. "If he wanted to drive for us in 2011, we'd certainly be keen on that," then-U.S. F1 team principal Peter Windsor told USA Today at the time. "I think there'll be a lot of speculation about that as time goes on. If I was Kyle, I'd be saying to myself, 'Yeah, those guys all talk the talk, let's see what they do, let's see what the car's like. Let's see what the race shop is like.' Fair enough. We're going to do a good job. I know when Kyle gets to see it, I'm pretty sure it'll get his pulse rate going." In a 2025 interview, Kyle said he "probably could've done it" if he was still in his prime. "I could have done it. I'm just too big," he added.

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Kyle Busch Expanded His Legacy by Launching His Own Race Team

Source: MEGA He sold the team in September 2023.

Kyle founded Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2007. The race team successfully won 100 races from 2010 to 2023, including Wisconsin All-Star 100 (2008), Snowball Derby (2009), All-American 400 (2010), Berlin Raceway Rowdy 251 (2010–2012), Slinger Nationals (2011) and Oxford 250 (2011). He sold the team near the end of the 2023 season.

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Kyle Busch Was a Devoted Husband and Father-of-Two

Source: MEGA He married his wife on New Year's Eve in 2010.

Away from the track, Kyle was a loving husband to his wife, Samantha, with whom he shared two children: Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4.

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Kyle Busch and His Wife Founded an Organization in 2015

Source: MEGA The organization has awarded 178 grants as of press time.

Kyle and Samantha founded The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015, which benefits families and couples struggling with infertility. "Kyle, and I battled infertility for over a decade before being blessed with our two beautiful children, Brexton and Lennix. Our journey was long and painful — six rounds of IVF, multiple miscarriages, failed cycles, and countless moments of heartbreak," said the mom-of-two. "We faced a rollercoaster of hope and devastation that so many families know all too well. Through it all, we held onto faith, each other, and the belief that somehow, someday, God would turn our pain into purpose."

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Kyle Busch Dead at 41

Source: MEGA He passed away after being hospitalized with a severe illness.