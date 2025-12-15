or
OK Magazine
Who Was Rob Reiner's First Wife Penny Marshall? Meet the Mother of His Adoptive Daughter Tracy

Photo of Rob Reiner and Penny Marshall
Source: MEGA

'When Harry Met Sally...' director Rob Reiner was married to Penny Marshall before finding his forever partner in his second wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner was married to his first wife, Penny Marshall, before finding his forever love story in his second marriage to Michele Singer Reiner.

Who Is Penny Marshall?

Photo of Penny Marshall was best known for her role on 'Happy Days' and the eventual spinoff 'Laverne & Shirley.'
Source: MEGA

Penny Marshall was best known for her role on 'Happy Days' and the eventual spinoff 'Laverne & Shirley.'

Penny was an actress, best known for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the sitcom Happy Days, which became so popular that it led to the spinoff series Laverne & Shirley, premiering in 1976.

She went on to appear in notable films like Big, Awakenings and A League of Their Own.

When Was Rob Reiner Married to His First Wife Penny Marshall?

Photo of Rob Reiner and Penny Marshall were married for ten years.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Penny Marshall were married for ten years.

Rob and Penny met during the actress' 1971 appearance on The Odd Couple and were married from 1971 to 1981. During their 10-year marriage, Rob adopted Penny's daughter, Tracy, and the pair shared three grandchildren together.

Penny had previously been married to athlete Michael Henry from 1961 to 1963.

Rob went on to marry Michele in 1989 after meeting on the set of When Harry Met Sally...

Is Rob Reiner’s First Wife Penny Marshall Still Alive?

Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Photo of Rob Reiner reacted to his ex-wife's death in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner reacted to his ex-wife's death in 2018.

The Happy Days actress died in December 2018 from diabetes complications at age 75.

“So sad about Penny,” Rob reacted to the news via X at the time. “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.”

What Happened to Rob Reiner and His Wife Michelle Reiner?

Photo of Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, died on December 14.
Source: MEGA

Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, died on December 14.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home, each suffering fatal slash wounds to the throat. Their daughter, Romy, called authorities around 3:30 p.m. local time and identified her brother Nick as a possible suspect, reportedly warning that he was "dangerous." Nick was later arrested in connection with the killings.

The incident reportedly took place following a heated argument between Rob and Nick at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party the evening prior.

At the time of their death, the couple reportedly felt hopeless over their son's struggles, as he has a history of substance abuse and addiction.

"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," an insider told TMZ. "They did not know what to do with their son Nick, saying, 'We've tried everything.'"

The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," said a spokesperson for the family.

