Who Is Nick Reiner? Meet Rob and Michele's Drug Addict Son Who Allegedly Killed His Parents

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has become a key focus of the ongoing investigation into his parents' apparent homicide. OK! learned Rob and his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14 after suffering "lacerations consistent with a knife." Police did not identify the individuals, but the Reiner family later issued a statement confirming the couple's deaths. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," a spokesperson said. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." Amid the investigation, Rob and Michele's second son has found himself at the center of the case.

Nick Reiner Is One of Rob and Michele's 3 Children

Multiple sources alleged Nick Reiner killed his father, Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick was born to Rob and Michele in 1993, two years after the parents welcomed their first son together, Jake, in 1991. He also has a younger sister, Romy, and a half-sibling, Tracy.

Nick Reiner Has Discussed His Struggles With Drugs and Homelessness

Reports said Rob Reiner and Michele's daughter discovered their bodies.

Nick had his first trip to rehab when he was 15 and underwent 17 additional rehab stays in the years thereafter as he battled drug addiction. He has also weathered stretches of homelessness in between. "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," he told People in 2016. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun." He added, "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless." After his rehab stay, Nick reportedly began working on his film, Being Charlie, while helping himself to stay clean. "When I was out there, I could've died. It's all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it," he continued.

Nick Reiner Co-Wrote a Film Directed by His Father

Rob Reiner and his wife were reported to have been found dead on December 14.

In May 2016, Rob-directed film Being Charlie — which Nick co-wrote — hit theaters. He revealed the movie was loosely based on his experience but clarified it was "not [his] life." "I went to a lot of these places, so I had a lot of these stories," he added. Reflecting on his life amid his drug addiction struggles, Nick shared, "That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff. I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I've been home for a really long time, and I've sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there."

Nick Reiner Said He and Rob 'Did Not Bond a Lot' Growing Up

Authorities responded to the couple's Brentwood home, where two bodies were found.

Although the father-and-son tandem worked together in the 2016 film, Nick admitted he and his dad "didn't bond a lot" when he was growing up. "He really likes baseball. I like basketball," he revealed on BUILD Series. "When I saw him do [direct Being Charlie] and it was something that I'm interested in, I was like, 'Wow, he really knows a lot.' It made me feel closer to him." Rob, on the other hand, hoped that making the film with his son strengthened his resolve to be the father Nick needed. He continued, "The whole process for me, I can just speak for myself, it did make me understand him a lot more, and I think it made me a better father. Hopefully it did. I don't know."

Sources Claimed Nick Reiner Killed Rob and Michele

Police will reportedly not identify the deceased, though outlets later named Rob Reiner and Michele.

People cited multiple sources who claimed Nick killed Rob and Michele at their Los Angeles residence. Police have not confirmed the report. During a news conference, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton clarified the investigation is still at an early stage. "We are not looking for anyone as a suspect or in any other manner at this time," he said, later adding, "We're going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation." Hamilton also announced they are still seeking a search warrant to conduct a full crime scene investigation at Rob's home.

Nick Reiner Is Reportedly 'Being Questioned' After His Parents' Deaths

The Reiner family confirmed their deaths in a statement.