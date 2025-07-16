or
Who Went Home This Week on ‘Destination X’? Every Season 1 Elimination So Far

Photo of Destination X.
Source: NBC

Destination X drops 12 strangers in exotic locations, with one contestant being sent home and eliminated each week after failing to guess their destination.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

NBC’s latest competition show Destination X turns the world into a gameboard, dropping 12 strangers into stunning, exotic locations with one burning question: “Where the X are you?”

Each week, one contestant is sent packing after failing to guess their destination, and fans are eager to know: who went home?

Here's a breakdown of every elimination from Destination X Season 1 so far.

What Is ‘Destination X’?

image of 'Destination X' brings 12 contestants through Europe to guess their location.
Source: NBC

'Destination X' brings 12 contestants through Europe to guess their location.

Destination X takes 12 contestants through Europe in a blacked-out bus, with the goal of figuring out where the “X” they are each week.

“In each episode, the players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges,” the network shared in a press release. “They will need to rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography and observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage.”

Contestants are forced to “eat, sleep and travel together,” facing “constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries” as they attempt to figure out their location.

Who Is on the Cast of ‘Destination X’ Season 1?

image of 'Destination X' features castmembers from the U.S. and Canada.
Source: NBC

'Destination X' features castmembers from the U.S. and Canada.

Destination X Season 1 features 12 contestants from all across the United States and one from Canada.

The cast of Destination X Season 1 includes: Biggy Bailey from Chattanooga, Tenn., Ally Bross from Orlando, Fla, Kim Conner from Kaneohe, Hawaii, JaNa Craig from Las Vegas, Nev., Shayne Cureton from Indianapolis, Ind., Jonah Evarts from Manhattan, Kan., Mack Fitzgerald from Austin, Texas, Tai Lowry from Prince George’s County, Md., Josh Martinez from Miami, Fla., Rachel Rossette from Orlando, Fla., Peter Weber from Los Angeles, Calif., and Rick Szabo from Picton, Ontario in Canada.

Who Went Home on ‘Destination X’ Season 1?

image of 'Destination X' premiered on May 27.
Source: NBC

'Destination X' premiered on May 27.

Martinez, best known for winning Big Brother in 2017, was the first contestant eliminated after the group’s stop in Rome, Italy.

Evarts was sent home in week two after failing to correctly identify their location as Geneva, Switzerland.

Rossette became the third player eliminated, exiting the competition during a stop in Paris, France.

Ally Bross and JaNa Craig Left in Venice, Italy

image of Contestants were given a variety of challenges during the reality TV series.
Source: NBC

Contestants were given a variety of challenges during the reality TV series.

Lowry was eliminated in week four while in Amsterdam, after becoming a target of a close ally.

During week five, Conner was sent packing in Munich, Germany, followed by Fitzgerald, who was eliminated during the week six leg in Salzburg, Austria.

Love Island USA alum Craig was misled by a redirection twist and eliminated in Venice, Italy — the same city where Bross’ journey also came to an end.

