OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Whoopi Goldberg
ENTERTAINMENT

Whoopi Goldberg Almost Curses on Season Premiere of 'The View': 'I Didn't Say It!'

Photos of Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg nearly had a slip-up on the first day back from The View's summer hiatus.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg caught herself before she almost cursed on live TV during the Season 29 premiere of The View.

Toward the end of the Monday, September 8, episode, the co-hosts revealed what they did over the show's summer hiatus, leading to Goldberg saying in a deadpan tone, "I did absolutely nothing."

Whoopi Goldberg's Near On-Air Slip-Up

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg caught herself before she was about to say the word 'bull----' on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg caught herself before she was about to say the word 'bull----' on 'The View.'

The actress defended her relaxing summer, but she nearly slipped up when talking about how she tried to stay away from negative headlines.

"There is not a lot you can do about what you’re hearing [in the news]. You can do a lot about what you’re living, who you’re living with, how you’re living, where you’re living, and your family," she explained. "Paying attention to your family, making them laugh, making them do stuff, feeding them food they don’t want to eat but that you want them to eat, or having reunions with people, those are all things that we can do to combat the..."

Photo of the actress declared, 'I didn't say it!' after she caught herself almost curisng on-air.
Source: @theview/x

The actress declared, 'I didn't say it!' after she caught herself almost cursing on-air.

The comedian stopped mid-sentence, as she was seemingly about to drop the word "bull----."

"I didn’t say it!" she declared with a smile, prompting her costars and the audience to laugh.

"These are the things we can do to combat all the things that are being heaped on us on a daily basis, things we cannot do anything about... but we can work on ourselves in our homes and our families," the Ghost star continued. "Let’s focus on that and let them do whatever they’re doing because we’re going to prevail. No matter what, we’re America."

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

'The View' Costars Shares What They Did During Summer Hiatus

Photo of Season 29 of 'The View' premiered on Monday, September 8.
Source: abc/jeff lipsky

Season 29 of 'The View' premiered on Monday, September 8.

The other ladies had more interesting summers, with Ana Navarro revealing she vacationed in Greece with her family and Alyssa Farah Griffin spending time at her in-laws' home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Sara Haines gushed over bringing her son to the Iowa fair while Joy Behar was busy practicing for her play.

Sunny Hostin said she and her husband sold their home of 20 years since they're now empty nesters. She wound up holding an estate sale, where several things were purchased by Martha Stewart.

Is 'The View' Getting Canceled?

Photo of an FCC chair said 'The View' could face 'consequences' for dissing Donald Trump.
Source: mega

An FCC chair said 'The View' could face 'consequences' for dissing Donald Trump.

As OK! reported, rumors swirled earlier this year that the ABC series could be canceled for their constant remarks against President Donald Trump.

"It's entirely possible that there's issues over there," Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said in an interview. "Stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there's a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren't quite finished."

"It's time for America's legacy broadcasters to return to promoting the public interest," he warned.

