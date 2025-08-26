'The View' Season 29: Everything to Know — Including Co-Hosts, Guests and Premiere Date
When Was 'The View' Season 29 Announced?
The countdown is on!
The View will finally return to TV screens for Season 29 following its annual summer hiatus, ABC announced on August 29. The daytime talk show also confirmed its comeback through an Instagram post and a trailer on its YouTube channel.
Each year, The View allows its hosts to have a few weeks off before launching a new season. Before this year's hiatus was announced, Donald Trump's White House issued a warning statement against the show and Joy Behar after the host talked about the POTUS on the July 23 episode.
"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. "It's no surprise that The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air."
A spokesperson for The View responded to the statement, claiming the show was "up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years."
Are Any of the Original Co-Hosts Returning for 'The View' Season 29?
Based on the announcement posts, The View will be back with all its original hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Behar.
"New season, new View…be there," said Behar in the teaser clip.
Goldberg added, "This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what's going to happen."
Who Are the Upcoming Guests on 'The View' Season 29?
According to 1iota, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, will appear on The View on September 9 alongside Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. On September 11, America Ferrera will be on the program in the morning, with Michael Urie on in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey will join former Senator Joe Manchin on the September 15 show. John Edward, Marlon Wayans and Robin Wright ill appear on September 16, while Lily James will make an appearance later that week.
Other guests include Priscilla Presley, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Eli Manning, Gloria Estefan, Glen Powell, Regina Hall and Tim Allen.
When Does 'The View' Season 29 Premiere?
The official trailer on its YouTube channel confirmed The View Season 29 will premiere on September 8 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC.