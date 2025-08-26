'The View' Season 29: Everything to Know — Including Co-Hosts, Guests and Premiere Date

'The View' is officially returning with Season 29 following its summer hiatus.

The countdown is on!

The View will finally return to TV screens for Season 29 following its annual summer hiatus, ABC announced on August 29. The daytime talk show also confirmed its comeback through an Instagram post and a trailer on its YouTube channel.

Each year, The View allows its hosts to have a few weeks off before launching a new season. Before this year's hiatus was announced, Donald Trump's White House issued a warning statement against the show and Joy Behar after the host talked about the POTUS on the July 23 episode.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. "It's no surprise that The View's ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air."

A spokesperson for The View responded to the statement, claiming the show was "up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years."