or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

Frustrated Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Up Costars' Clash on 'The View' by Abruptly Cutting to Commercial

Photo of 'The View' cast
Source: @theview/x
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg was fed up with the squabbling on the Thursday, March 5, episode of The View.

As the ladies discussed America's strike on Iran, conservative guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck made a few comments that angered her Democratic costars — and things became so chaotic that Goldberg had to shut it down.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'The View' costars argued about America's strikes on Iran on the Thursday, March 5, episode of the show.
Source: @theview/x

'The View' costars argued about America's strikes on Iran on the Thursday, March 5, episode of the show.

"This is a geopolitical move of brilliance," stated Hasselbeck. "It will be painful in the short term. We will absolutely choke down China's oil access from Iran. We've done it with Venezuela... We have had imminent threats. Thousands of people have been killed by this regime."

Replied Joy Behar, "Elisabeth, are you willing to send boys and girls [to war]..."

Article continues below advertisement

'We're Going to Go to Break'

Source: @OKMagazine/x

Whoopi Goldberg joked she was cutting to commercial to 'keep everybody off my a--.'

As the women began to all talk over each other, the EGOT winner stepped in and declared, "We're going to go to break, so that I can stay on and keep everybody off my a--."

"We'll be right back," Goldberg added.

The morning talk show had switched to a different topic when it returned from the break.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg had to break up two arguments in the same episode.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg had to break up two arguments in the same episode.

The awkward moment was actually the second time the Ghost actress suddenly threw to a commercial break that day, as during the first part of their discussion about the violence, Goldberg stated, "Okay, so, since this is going to be a longer conversation... since this is going to be a longer conversation, we're going to take a break and we're going back. And we'll be right back."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Awkward Moments on 'The View'

Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Sunny Hostin have clashed more than once.
Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Sunny Hostin have clashed more than once.

Hasselbeck has found herself in a few tiffs during her guest stint, specifically with Sunny Hostin.

She also referred to her past feuds with Behar when they were on the show together, as Hasselbeck was on the ABC series from 2003 to 2012.

On the Tuesday, March 3, episode of The View, Behar expressed at the table, "It’s like the old days with me and Elisabeth. How long were we here together?"

Responded Hasselbeck, "Too long... Just kidding!"

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Says Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Are Like 'Family'

Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck insisted Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg 'are like family' despite their different views.
Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck insisted Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg 'are like family' despite their different views.

"Ten years together," she noted. "Joy and I are like family, Whoopi and I are like family, and now I have new family. New sisters! So this is actually so sweet."

Hostin then admitted that Behar had poked fun at the Survivor alum's outfit that day, spilling, "You know you’re close to Joy when she starts making fun of the clothes that you’re wearing. She said outside that she looked like a Wedgwood China pattern."

"Thank you, I appreciate that," Hasselbeck said as she brushed it off. "I love this. It's a set."

"It's like dinnerware, I could eat, like, a whole meal on you," Behar joked.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.