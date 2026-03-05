Frustrated Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Up Costars' Clash on 'The View' by Abruptly Cutting to Commercial
March 5 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg was fed up with the squabbling on the Thursday, March 5, episode of The View.
As the ladies discussed America's strike on Iran, conservative guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck made a few comments that angered her Democratic costars — and things became so chaotic that Goldberg had to shut it down.
"This is a geopolitical move of brilliance," stated Hasselbeck. "It will be painful in the short term. We will absolutely choke down China's oil access from Iran. We've done it with Venezuela... We have had imminent threats. Thousands of people have been killed by this regime."
Replied Joy Behar, "Elisabeth, are you willing to send boys and girls [to war]..."
'We're Going to Go to Break'
As the women began to all talk over each other, the EGOT winner stepped in and declared, "We're going to go to break, so that I can stay on and keep everybody off my a--."
"We'll be right back," Goldberg added.
The morning talk show had switched to a different topic when it returned from the break.
The awkward moment was actually the second time the Ghost actress suddenly threw to a commercial break that day, as during the first part of their discussion about the violence, Goldberg stated, "Okay, so, since this is going to be a longer conversation... since this is going to be a longer conversation, we're going to take a break and we're going back. And we'll be right back."
Inside Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Awkward Moments on 'The View'
Hasselbeck has found herself in a few tiffs during her guest stint, specifically with Sunny Hostin.
She also referred to her past feuds with Behar when they were on the show together, as Hasselbeck was on the ABC series from 2003 to 2012.
On the Tuesday, March 3, episode of The View, Behar expressed at the table, "It’s like the old days with me and Elisabeth. How long were we here together?"
Responded Hasselbeck, "Too long... Just kidding!"
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Says Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Are Like 'Family'
"Ten years together," she noted. "Joy and I are like family, Whoopi and I are like family, and now I have new family. New sisters! So this is actually so sweet."
Hostin then admitted that Behar had poked fun at the Survivor alum's outfit that day, spilling, "You know you’re close to Joy when she starts making fun of the clothes that you’re wearing. She said outside that she looked like a Wedgwood China pattern."
"Thank you, I appreciate that," Hasselbeck said as she brushed it off. "I love this. It's a set."
"It's like dinnerware, I could eat, like, a whole meal on you," Behar joked.