Whoopi Goldberg Gets Heated as 'The View' Co-Hosts Interrupt Her: 'Hush Up!'
June 2 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t contain her frustration during a heated moment on The View.
On the Tuesday, June 2, episode, the host, 70, was visibly upset as her costars continually interrupted her during a “Hot Topics” argument about whether pickleball is a real sport.
“I feel attacked here,” Ana Navarro declared, while Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed “it’s harder than it looks.”
Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin tried to weigh in as well, but Goldberg was not able to make her opinions known.
“But, I say to you people…” Navarro stated, before Goldberg finally cut in.
“Listen, hush up! Let me finish so I can close the thing up!” the actress exclaimed, throwing her cue cards.
Navarro laughed and noted she would most likely make “headlines tomorrow” over the angry moment.
Whoopi Goldberg Argued With Joy Behar About Her Weight
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This is not the first time Goldberg has surprised fans over her behavior on The View. On the Wednesday, May 27, episode, things got tense when co-host Joy Behar doubted the Sister Act alum once weighed 300 pounds.
"No you did not," Behar declared, while the movie star insisted, "Yes I did!"
"No," Behar maintained, prompting Goldberg to sternly assert, "Joy, I did."
"When was that? Since I've known you?" Behar asked.
"When I did [2022's] Till, I was 279, and I looked like five people," Goldberg explained.
"They say Black don't crack? You don't have anything hanging. How could that be?" her costar pressed, to which she insisted, "It's hanging, you just don't see it!"
"My point is, people get mad at you because you did something they want to do, but they don't have the impetus yet, they don't know how to get it there, resources, it's all kinds of stuff," Goldberg concluded of weight loss.
Whoopi Goldberg Roasts Male Politicians
The comedian also frequently makes her political opinions known, as she most recently dragged male politicians on the Monday, June 1, episode for their likelihood of being involved in a scandal.
"Baby, these men are having the hardest time. It doesn't even matter what side of the fence you're on," she quipped. "These men are just whippin' and racin' all through the place."
"Are men OK?" Griffin laughed.
"I just thought, no shade gentlemen, but it just feels like y'all are out of control," Goldberg continued. "Every time we turn around somebody got somebody else up against a wall, in the bed. What is happening?"