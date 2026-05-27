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Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Joy Behar on 'The View' for Doubting She Once Weighed 300 Pounds: Watch the Tense Moment

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg got candid about her weight woes on 'The View.'

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May 27 2026, Updated 5:17 p.m. ET

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Things got awkward between Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of The View.

Tension rose toward the end of the episode when Mindy Kaling discussed how she handled the negative feedback after she dropped a significant amount of weight.

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The Stars Discuss How the Public Reacts to Celebrity Weight Loss

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Photo of Mindy Kaling and 'The View' co-hosts discussed their weight-loss stories on the Wednesday, May 27, episode.
Source: @theview/youtube

Mindy Kaling and 'The View' co-hosts discussed their weight-loss stories on the Wednesday, May 27, episode.

"They say everything. They trash us," noted Behar, who has used Ozempic to drop 25 pounds.

"I think we all think it's weird when public figures lose weight because we want this perfectly consistent narrative of their lives... I think we feel betrayed," The Office alum explained.

The cast brought up how Oprah Winfrey's show ratings dropped when she lost weight years ago.

"They want you to stay the way they loved you," Behar said.

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Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Joy Behar

Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar didn't believe Whoopi Goldberg once weighed 300 pounds.

Goldberg joined in on the conversation, recalling how she once weighed 300 pounds.

"No you did not," Behar said, brushing off her claims, to which the EGOT winner replied, "Yes I did!"

"No," Behar repeated, prompting Goldberg to address her directly with a stern tone and state: "Joy, I did."

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'I Looked Like 5 People'

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg joked she 'looked like five people' at her heaviest.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg joked she 'looked like five people' at her heaviest.

"When was that? Since I've known you?" asked her co-host.

"When I did [2022's] Till, I was 279, and I looked like five people," the actress admitted, prompting someone off frame to say, "That's a stretch."

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Photo of Joy Behar has lost weight via Ozempic.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar has lost weight via Ozempic.

"They say Black don't crack? You don't have anything hanging. How could that be?" she asked of her weight loss, to which the Ghost star quipped, "It's hanging, you just don't see it!"

"My point is, people get mad at you because you did something they want to do, but they don't have the impetus yet, they don't know how to get it there, resources, it's all kinds of stuff," Goldberg concluded of the topic.

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Whoopi Goldberg Used Mounjaro

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg lost nearly 200 pounds with Mounjaro.
Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg lost nearly 200 pounds with Mounjaro.

The Sister Act star previously confessed to using weight-loss drug Mounjaro to drop around 180 pounds.

"I’m doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it’s been really good for me. I’ve lost almost two people," she noted on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Goldberg admitted she wasn't aware of just how big she was since she was just "living life."

"You say to people, ‘Did I always look like that?' When you realize it, you go 'D---,' and everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew," she recalled of witnessing her own transformation.

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