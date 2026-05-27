Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Joy Behar on 'The View' for Doubting She Once Weighed 300 Pounds: Watch the Tense Moment

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Things got awkward between Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of The View. Tension rose toward the end of the episode when Mindy Kaling discussed how she handled the negative feedback after she dropped a significant amount of weight.

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The Stars Discuss How the Public Reacts to Celebrity Weight Loss

Source: @theview/youtube Mindy Kaling and 'The View' co-hosts discussed their weight-loss stories on the Wednesday, May 27, episode.

"They say everything. They trash us," noted Behar, who has used Ozempic to drop 25 pounds. "I think we all think it's weird when public figures lose weight because we want this perfectly consistent narrative of their lives... I think we feel betrayed," The Office alum explained. The cast brought up how Oprah Winfrey's show ratings dropped when she lost weight years ago. "They want you to stay the way they loved you," Behar said.

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Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Joy Behar

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar didn't believe Whoopi Goldberg once weighed 300 pounds.

Goldberg joined in on the conversation, recalling how she once weighed 300 pounds. "No you did not," Behar said, brushing off her claims, to which the EGOT winner replied, "Yes I did!" "No," Behar repeated, prompting Goldberg to address her directly with a stern tone and state: "Joy, I did."

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'I Looked Like 5 People'

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Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg joked she 'looked like five people' at her heaviest.

"When was that? Since I've known you?" asked her co-host. "When I did [2022's] Till, I was 279, and I looked like five people," the actress admitted, prompting someone off frame to say, "That's a stretch."

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar has lost weight via Ozempic.

"They say Black don't crack? You don't have anything hanging. How could that be?" she asked of her weight loss, to which the Ghost star quipped, "It's hanging, you just don't see it!" "My point is, people get mad at you because you did something they want to do, but they don't have the impetus yet, they don't know how to get it there, resources, it's all kinds of stuff," Goldberg concluded of the topic.

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Whoopi Goldberg Used Mounjaro

Source: mega Whoopi Goldberg lost nearly 200 pounds with Mounjaro.