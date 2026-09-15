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Whoopi Goldberg Jokes 'I'm Pregnant' as She Teases a 'Big Announcement' Before Cutting to Commercial Break on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg cracked an unexpected joke on 'The View.'

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Sept. 15 2026, Updated 4:42 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg had The View's live audience in stitches on Tuesday, September 15.

The actress usually teases what's in store for the rest of the episode when she cuts to commercial, but on this occasion, she threw in a quick joke.

"And before we go to break, we have a big announcement... I’m pregnant!" she raved in an excited tone.

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Fans Can Attend a Podcast Taping

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photo of 'The View' audience cracked up at Whoopi Goldberg's joke.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' audience cracked up at Whoopi Goldberg's joke.

Fans audibly laughed at her quip before the show moved to the real announcement, which was about the opportunity for viewers to buy tickets to the live October 6 taping of the show's podcast, "Behind the Table."

The event, located in NYC, will be moderated by the podcast's host and the series' producer, Brian Teta.

"It's an evening overflowing with laughs, surprises and even a chance to meet the co-hosts," the TV spot revealed.

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Whoopi Goldberg Has Contemplated Quitting 'The View'

photo of The View is currently in its 30th season.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' is currently in its 30th season.

Goldberg has had dozens of viral moments on the show over the years, with the actress admitting that after nearly two decades on the ABC series, she's "thought about leaving all the time."

"It’s a little bit shocking that I’m here as long as I have been," the actress told People. "We’re lucky. We’re really, really lucky."

Goldberg has faced a few scandals stemming from the show, including a brief suspension when she claimed the Holocaust was not about race.

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg has learned that not everyone wants to hear your opinion on certain topics.
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg has learned that not everyone wants to hear your opinion on certain topics.

The Star Trek alum later clarified her remarks and apologized, noting to People that it's impossible for everyone to agree on something.

"One of the things that you have to know about this job, and it’s really hard, is that disagreement can come from anywhere, for any reason, and really nobody wants to hear your reasoning or your truth of why you thought this way," she explained. "It’s just easier — people want to be mad, they’re mad.”

“You have to learn that. You have to learn that that’s part of this," the mom-of-one continued. "So now that I know that, it’s just kind of like, okay, well, listen, don’t watch. If you’re that mad, you don’t have to watch. Take a break."

Whoopi Goldberg Says Fans Would Be 'Shocked' by Her Salary

photo of The EGOT winner said she loves the 'check' that comes from 'The View.'
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

The EGOT winner said she loves the 'check' that comes from 'The View.'

Another reason Goldberg has stayed put is the enviable salary.

While on an August episode of Keke Palmer's podcast, the host asked Goldberg what she "loves" the most about working on The View.

"The check. I love the check," she bluntly declared.

"I can only imagine what that check is," Palmer replied with a laugh.

"No, no, you can’t. Trust me. You can’t. You would be shocked," the Sister Act star said. "As soon as they showed you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?’"

"That's incredible. I love that," Palmer admitted. "Praise God."

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