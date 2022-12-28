Whoopi Goldberg Issues Another Apology After Reiterating Controversial Opinion About The Holocaust

"I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people," the EGOT winner continued. "My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not."

The mom-of-one concluded her message by insisting, "I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will."