Whoopi Goldberg Issues Another Apology After Reiterating Controversial Opinion About The Holocaust
Whoopi Goldberg is once again apologizing for her distasteful remarks about the Holocaust. In an interview published with the Sunday Times of London on Saturday, December 24, the TV star emphasized her old opinions that the Holocaust wasn't about race.
"I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," the actress, 67, wrote in her latest apology. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."
"I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people," the EGOT winner continued. "My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not."
The mom-of-one concluded her message by insisting, "I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will."
In her chat with the Sunday Times of London, she gave the scoop on her civil rights movie Till, prompting her to discuss previous words she uttered in which she said the Holocaust wasn't about race.
"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical," the talk show host stated. "They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."
In an attempt to defend her words, she explained a Jewish person isn't identified by their physical appearance, whereas a Black woman such as herself can be easily targeted.
"You could find me. You couldn't find them," Goldberg shared. "That was the point I was making [on The View]. But you would have thought that I'd taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."
The star's original opinions, which she aired out on the January 31 episode of Stephen Colbert's late night show, resulted in The View giving her a two-week suspension.
The New York Post published Goldberg's most recent apology.