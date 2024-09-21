Whoopi Goldberg Says She Was 'Lucky' to Have Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve in Her Life: 'They Were Rocks for Me'

Goldberg then recalled her friendship with the late actor and his longtime pal Robin Williams.

“I was lucky enough to have Robin and Christopher in my life, yeah, and so to me, those two men were rocks. They were rocks for me,” the actress said to Reeve’s three children, Matthew, 44, Alexandra, 40, and William, 32, who appeared on the show to promote the film, which is set to hit theaters on September 21.

"I didn't see them all the time, but they were never far from my soul because they taught us how to actually figure out how to move forward," she added. “I just had the greatest time. Had the greatest time. I was lucky.”