Whoopi Goldberg Says She Was 'Lucky' to Have Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve in Her Life: 'They Were Rocks for Me'
Whoopi Goldberg opened up about having two important men in her life.
During the Thursday, September 19, episode of The View, Goldberg, alongside her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, discussed the upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which chronicles the life and legacy of the beloved Superman actor Christopher Reeve.
Goldberg then recalled her friendship with the late actor and his longtime pal Robin Williams.
“I was lucky enough to have Robin and Christopher in my life, yeah, and so to me, those two men were rocks. They were rocks for me,” the actress said to Reeve’s three children, Matthew, 44, Alexandra, 40, and William, 32, who appeared on the show to promote the film, which is set to hit theaters on September 21.
"I didn't see them all the time, but they were never far from my soul because they taught us how to actually figure out how to move forward," she added. “I just had the greatest time. Had the greatest time. I was lucky.”
Sunny also recalled how Whoopi and Christopher connected in the first place.
"He directed Whoopi and Glenn Close in 1997’s In the Gloaming, one of his first projects after the accident about the AIDS crisis ... Whoopi, what do you remember working with Chris?" Sunny asked.
"Well, I was shocked that he called me. I was like, 'Are you sure?' He was like, 'Yeah, I want you.' I was like, 'Okay,'" Whoopi shared.
"He said, "Don’t you wanna know what it is?' I said, 'No. No. I don’t want to know. Whatever you want,'" she continued, recalling her first moments with the Deathtrap star.
Christopher stepped out of the limelight after a tragic horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. The fall resulted in a severe spinal cord injury, which required him to use a wheelchair and ventilator for the remainder of his life.
According to William, Robin was the first person to visit his father at the hospital after the incident.
"Robin was dad's best friend, and you show up for your friends," William said to People.
"No one was better at showing up with love and with the right dose of humor than Robin Williams and his wife Marsha, who we call our fairy godmother," he added.
The two had "a singular bond." as described by William.
"They had a friendship that someone should make a movie about, but what shone through in that was just their love and respect for each other, and that never wavered," the ABC news correspondent expressed.
Christopher and Robin first met in the 1970s while attending the Juilliard School, where their lifelong friendship began.
In his memoir Still Me, Christopher fondly recalled their first encounter, humorously describing Robin’s high-energy personality.
"He wore tie-dyed shirts with tracksuit bottoms and talked a mile a minute,” Christopher noted.
"He was like an untied balloon that had been inflated and immediately released. I watched in awe as he virtually caromed off the walls of the classrooms and hallways. To say that he was ‘on’ would be a major understatement,” he further joked of Robin, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63.