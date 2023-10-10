Robin Williams Battled 'Monster' Drug Addiction Before Tragic Death, Friends Claim
People in Robin Williams' inner circle are opening up about the late star's severe drug addiction.
In an episode from the second season of Vice TV's Dark Side of Comedy, Williams' friends revealed how dependent the comedian was on cocaine and its profound effect on his behavior before his tragic 2014 death.
"He said, 'Know anyone with any blow? I have to go on, and I can't go on without any blow,'" longtime friend and comic Allan Stephan recalled Williams telling him.
"And I sat down, and I said, 'I'm going to help you.' He said, 'Do you have blow on you?' I said, 'No, are you out of your f------ mind? You're Robin Williams.' And after that, I don't think he would get high when he had it before," the Roseanne star claimed.
A second pal close to Williams — Mike Binder — remembered how reckless the Patch Adams star was when it came to taking large amounts drugs. "One night, we went to a place called Flippers Discotheque in Hollywood, and I had like a gram of coke," he stated, adding that Williams said, "Oh, let me take that' and "Do you mind if I hit that in the bathroom?"
"He came back and it was empty. It was like, woah. It was like 8:15 pm at night. I was like, 'Robin, you did the whole gram?' He was like, 'It was an accident, I'm sorry.' With drugs, he was a monster," Binder recalled.
Director Howard Storm — who worked with the A-lister on the sitcom Mork & Mindy — previously admitted how much Williams relied on drugs and how it affected his work in the biography Robin by Dave Itzkoff.
"He hadn't slept all night. He was snorting coke, and if you snort coke, in order to come down, you drink booze. He was out all night and screwing everybody in town," he said of how Williams would show up to set.
After getting clean, the Good Will Hunting star opened up about how the passing of John Belushi from a lethal mixture of heroin and cocaine in 1992 made him change his ways.
"The Belushi tragedy was frightening," he recalled in a 1998 interview. "His death scared a whole group of showbusiness people. It caused a big exodus from drugs. And for me, there was the baby coming. I knew I couldn't be a father and live that sort of life."
On August 11, 2014, Williams tragically died by suicide at his home in California.