Robin Williams Battled 'Monster' Drug Addiction Before Tragic Death, Friends Claim

"He said, 'Know anyone with any blow? I have to go on, and I can't go on without any blow,'" longtime friend and comic Allan Stephan recalled Williams telling him.

"And I sat down, and I said, 'I'm going to help you.' He said, 'Do you have blow on you?' I said, 'No, are you out of your f------ mind? You're Robin Williams.' And after that, I don't think he would get high when he had it before," the Roseanne star claimed.